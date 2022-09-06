NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

fall activities in ottawa

8 Twisty Hedge & Corn Mazes Around Ottawa To Get Lost In With Your Bestie This Fall

An a-maze-ing fall day awaits.🌾🌽

Ottawa Staff Writer
Couple in an Ontario corn maze. Right: Girl navigating a fall corn maze.

Couple in an Ontario corn maze. Right: Girl navigating a fall corn maze.

@mariekimvallee | Instagram, @ericadubowski | Instagram

That crispness in the air means sweata weatha is just around the corner and so many a-maze-ing fall activities await.

Prepare to get lost among rows of corn stalks or tree hedges this season in one of many farms and orchards around Ottawa that have mazes.

There are farms with giant spiral hedge labyrinths to explore and corn mazes with unique pathways that have hidden games along the route. Here are eight fall mazes around the city of Ottawa that you should check out this fall.

Miller's Farm and Market

Price: $4 per person

When: Mid-September to October 31

Address: 6158 Rideau Valley Dr. N., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can shop for local produce including a variety of pumpkins and gourds from this farm and market. You can walk or take a tractor ride to the corn maze and wander through the towering stalks.

Website

Saunders Farm

Price: $24+ fall admission

When: Summer through fall

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm offers many activities throughout the year and is known for its Fright Fest event each spooky season. There are massive hedge labyrinths that you can navigate throughout summer and fall like a spiral and a cedar maze. Maze access is included in the Pumpkin Season admission.

Website

Maple Hill Urban Farm

Price: $12 per person

When: Open from September 3, 2022

Address: 200 Moodie Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa farm has a 5-acre maze that is in the shape of a turkey this year and it's cut out of giant leafy grass as the farm transitions to organic methods. It also offers year-round alpaca tours.

Website

Ouimet Farms

Price: $17 per person

When: Weekends starting September 3, 2022

Address: 63 Main St. W., Vankleek Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm east of Ottawa changes up the corn maze design each year and there are three different pathways to follow and complete the maze. You can also browse a market and visit a pumpkin patch on site.

Website

Mountain Orchards

Price: Free admission

When: Open September 3, 2022, for apple picking

Address: 10175 Clark Rd., Mountain, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a bunch of activities at this apple orchard near Ottawa including a giant corn maze. "This year, the corn maze is dedicated to Master Corporal Marty Brayman, and his love for hockey," the website reads. There is also a bakery with fresh goodies available.

Website

Proulx Farm

Price: $15.95+ admission

When: Starting September 18, 2022

Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm turns into a festive playground each fall during the Pumpkin Fest with both fun daytime and eerie nighttime activities. You can get lost in a corn maze, play on giant hay structures, take a wagon ride, pick your own pumpkins and more.

Website

Cannamore Orchard

Price: $15 admission

When: Open now for weekend activities

Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick your own apples at this orchard as well as get your spooky season fix during the annual Acres of Terror event. There are four different mazes to navigate created from massive spruce and cedar trees and a bunch of other farm activities like life-sized puzzles.

Website

The Log Farm

Price: $11.99 admission

When: Various dates during September and October

Address: 670 Cedarview Rd., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint urban farm has events throughout the year with a corn maze, wagon rides, scarecrows and pumpkins during the fall. Once you've escaped the maze you can take a walk down scarecrow lane, play on hay structures and visit farm animals

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...