8 Twisty Hedge & Corn Mazes Around Ottawa To Get Lost In With Your Bestie This Fall
An a-maze-ing fall day awaits.🌾🌽
That crispness in the air means sweata weatha is just around the corner and so many a-maze-ing fall activities await.
Prepare to get lost among rows of corn stalks or tree hedges this season in one of many farms and orchards around Ottawa that have mazes.
There are farms with giant spiral hedge labyrinths to explore and corn mazes with unique pathways that have hidden games along the route. Here are eight fall mazes around the city of Ottawa that you should check out this fall.
Miller's Farm and Market
Price: $4 per person
When: Mid-September to October 31
Address: 6158 Rideau Valley Dr. N., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can shop for local produce including a variety of pumpkins and gourds from this farm and market. You can walk or take a tractor ride to the corn maze and wander through the towering stalks.
Saunders Farm
Price: $24+ fall admission
When: Summer through fall
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm offers many activities throughout the year and is known for its Fright Fest event each spooky season. There are massive hedge labyrinths that you can navigate throughout summer and fall like a spiral and a cedar maze. Maze access is included in the Pumpkin Season admission.
Maple Hill Urban Farm
Price: $12 per person
When: Open from September 3, 2022
Address: 200 Moodie Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa farm has a 5-acre maze that is in the shape of a turkey this year and it's cut out of giant leafy grass as the farm transitions to organic methods. It also offers year-round alpaca tours.
Ouimet Farms
Price: $17 per person
When: Weekends starting September 3, 2022
Address: 63 Main St. W., Vankleek Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm east of Ottawa changes up the corn maze design each year and there are three different pathways to follow and complete the maze. You can also browse a market and visit a pumpkin patch on site.
Mountain Orchards
Price: Free admission
When: Open September 3, 2022, for apple picking
Address: 10175 Clark Rd., Mountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a bunch of activities at this apple orchard near Ottawa including a giant corn maze. "This year, the corn maze is dedicated to Master Corporal Marty Brayman, and his love for hockey," the website reads. There is also a bakery with fresh goodies available.
Proulx Farm
Price: $15.95+ admission
When: Starting September 18, 2022
Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm turns into a festive playground each fall during the Pumpkin Fest with both fun daytime and eerie nighttime activities. You can get lost in a corn maze, play on giant hay structures, take a wagon ride, pick your own pumpkins and more.
Cannamore Orchard
Price: $15 admission
When: Open now for weekend activities
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick your own apples at this orchard as well as get your spooky season fix during the annual Acres of Terror event. There are four different mazes to navigate created from massive spruce and cedar trees and a bunch of other farm activities like life-sized puzzles.
The Log Farm
Price: $11.99 admission
When: Various dates during September and October
Address: 670 Cedarview Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint urban farm has events throughout the year with a corn maze, wagon rides, scarecrows and pumpkins during the fall. Once you've escaped the maze you can take a walk down scarecrow lane, play on hay structures and visit farm animals
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.