NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

halloween in ontario

This Spooky Orchard Near Ottawa Opens This Month & It Will Haunt You To Your Core

Tickets are on sale now.👻

Ottawa Staff Writer
Bloody zombie in a farm orchard. Right: Haunted display with a tombstone.

Bloody zombie in a farm orchard. Right: Haunted display with a tombstone.

@cannamoreorchard | Instagram, @jessbandit_adventures | Instagram

Orchards aren't just for apple picking and this spot near Ottawa has a Halloween event that is a pure nightmare.

Prepare for the fright of your life because Acres of Terror opens at Cannamore Orchard on September 30.

The four main attractions that will haunt you to your core are a spooky wagon ride, a house of terror, a spooky village and a fog maze. If you've visited before you still won't know what to expect as each attraction is changed and upgraded each year.

A witch or warlock leads you around the 60-acre property on the haunted wagon ride. Prepare for new frights this year because you never know what is waiting around each corner.

The house of terror is a mix between a haunted house and a fun house so if clowns give you the creeps then you're in for quite the surprise.

The spooky village is a tiny town with creatures lurking in every nook. This interactive village has seven houses including a coffin-makers home, with scare actors crawling around ready to give you a fright.

The fog maze will have you lost in a haze with eerie music beating in match with your heart rate. Will you make it out or get snatched up along the way?

Tickets are on sale now. If you are one of the first 1000 people to book a spot you'll get 30% off in celebration of the monster-filled orchard's 30th anniversary.

Acres of Terror, Cannamore Orchard

Price: $25 for day admission, $34 at night

When: Various dates September 30 to October 30, 2022

Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON

Why You Need To Go: Prepare to have your dreams haunted because Acres of Terror is back and this Halloween attraction is full of creeping monsters.

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...