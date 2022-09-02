This Spooky Orchard Near Ottawa Opens This Month & It Will Haunt You To Your Core
Tickets are on sale now.👻
Orchards aren't just for apple picking and this spot near Ottawa has a Halloween event that is a pure nightmare.
Prepare for the fright of your life because Acres of Terror opens at Cannamore Orchard on September 30.
The four main attractions that will haunt you to your core are a spooky wagon ride, a house of terror, a spooky village and a fog maze. If you've visited before you still won't know what to expect as each attraction is changed and upgraded each year.
A witch or warlock leads you around the 60-acre property on the haunted wagon ride. Prepare for new frights this year because you never know what is waiting around each corner.
The house of terror is a mix between a haunted house and a fun house so if clowns give you the creeps then you're in for quite the surprise.
The spooky village is a tiny town with creatures lurking in every nook. This interactive village has seven houses including a coffin-makers home, with scare actors crawling around ready to give you a fright.
The fog maze will have you lost in a haze with eerie music beating in match with your heart rate. Will you make it out or get snatched up along the way?
Tickets are on sale now. If you are one of the first 1000 people to book a spot you'll get 30% off in celebration of the monster-filled orchard's 30th anniversary.
Acres of Terror, Cannamore Orchard
Price: $25 for day admission, $34 at night
When: Various dates September 30 to October 30, 2022
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: Prepare to have your dreams haunted because Acres of Terror is back and this Halloween attraction is full of creeping monsters.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible