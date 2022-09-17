This Halloween Event In Ottawa Has A 'Hidden World' & It's Like Being Trapped Underground
"This fall, we're digging deeper."🧟
If you're looking for a way to spend a spooky evening in Ottawa this October, you can visit Saunders Farm's city attraction at Lansdowne.
The Sawmill 2 Underground is the sequel to last year's terrifying event with a follow-up to the immersive story similar to a movie series.
On various nights starting October 7 you will feel as though you're buried deep underground, not knowing what is lurking in the dark.
You will be immersed in the narrative of a lost colony of workers hidden underneath Lansdowne Park. "In 2021, more than 15,000 people risked their lives attempting to secure the site from this colony. Many of those people are still missing. So, this fall, we're digging deeper," the website reads.
You will join the "underground" search party as you navigate this new haunted house experience. This year’s story features a new layer of this spooky world, and the layout is totally different. It's also in a new location, next to the Aberdeen Pavilion as opposed to the lawn area.
This downtown Ottawa experience is basically "site B" for Fright Fest at Saunders Farm and a great option for those who cannot drive out to the farm.
"You can think of it like a really beefed up version of the Shambles [attraction] at the farm," Dave Hale, co-owner of the Sawmill at Lansdowne, explains. The length of the experience is about three times longer than Shambles, which is the scariest attraction at Fright Fest.
There is an outdoor patio where you can enjoy food, drinks and entertainment - from live music to fire breathers - for an eerie atmosphere all evening. There will be food truck meals and treats like BeaverTails, as well as Halloween edition drinks from Saunders Cider. The new ciders have not yet been released but last year there were pumpkin pie and candy apple flavours, among others.
Tickets are purchased for a specific time slot and are $25 to $30 per person, depending on the evening.
The Sawmill 2 Underground
Price: $25-$30 per person
When: Select dates starting October 7, 2022
Address: Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in an underground nightmare this October and have a Halloween evening full of scares and treats.