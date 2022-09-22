This Halloween Concert In Ottawa Lets You Listen To Haunting Tunes In A Dimly Lit Church
Cue The Addams Family and Stranger Things themes.🕯🎶
Spooky season is practically here and if you're not into haunted houses full of gore and monsters there is a magical concert coming just in time for Halloween.
You can listen to a string quartet perform Halloween classics from Thriller to the Stranger Things theme song inside Knox Presbyterian Church in Ottawa on October 30. There will be two show times; 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
This candlelight concert by Fever is one of many themed concerts that have begun popping up, including Taylor Swift hits and Disney tunes. This haunting evening is a great date night idea and you can enjoy classical versions of songs surrounded by a flickering glow.
The Listeso String Quartet will be playing Halloween favourites including "This Is Halloween" from The Nightmare Before Christmas and "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The evening programming features 16 different songs and the concert will last just over an hour. Photos and videos are only permitted during the last song so you can remember the eerie event.
Ticket prices begin at $30 per person and seating is assigned first come first served in each different zone. Other candlelit concert events that are coming up include From Bach to The Beatles and an ABBA tribute.
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Price: $30+ per ticket
When: October 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Address: Knox Presbyterian Church, 120 Lisgar St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an eerie yet romantic evening listening to classic Halloween tunes surrounded by candlelight.
