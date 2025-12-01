Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

University of Toronto is hiring for these jobs and you can make up to $177,000 a year

Positions are available at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

university of toronto sign on campus during winter

University of Toronto sign.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The University of Toronto is hiring for a lot of high-paying jobs right now.

You can make close to or even more than $100,000 a year!

There are open positions at the university's St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

So, here's what you need to know about these University of Toronto jobs if you want to apply.

Administrative & Events Coordinator

Salary: $67,916 to $86,855

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a three-year advanced college diploma and three years of administrative experience, preferably in a university or hospital environment.

Also, you need experience in:

  • acting as a first point of contact and managing calendars for senior leadership
  • full-cycle event coordination (supporting logistics, scheduling, drafting internal and external communications, liaising with service providers, etc.)
  • supporting senior committees
  • drafting and editing correspondence and documents, and maintaining websites
  • supporting department operations
  • dealing with sensitive and confidential matters

Proficiency with Microsoft programs, virtual conference platforms, databases and presentation software is required.

You must be able to troubleshoot audio and visual technologies.

The closing date is December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Systems Support Representative

Salary: $81,312 to $103,986

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree and four years of related experience, preferably in graduate studies admissions and registration, information technology, SQL reporting, and system configuration/design.

Also, you need experience with Technolutions Slate or similar CRM platforms.

An understanding of relational database systems such as ROSI (Repository of Student Information), Degree Explorer, eMarks, and other records applications is required.

You must be proficient at writing SQL queries and generating complex reports for operational and decision-making purposes.

Knowledge of the graduate student lifecycle and related business processes, Microsoft programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) and Microsoft Power Platform tools (Power Automate, Power BI, etc.) is required as well.

The closing date is December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Student Life Administrative Assistant

Salary: $60,237 to $77,035

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a two-year college diploma and two years of work-related experience in a student development/student life role at the post-secondary educational level.

Experience in student advising and working with diverse communities is required.

You must also be able to work within an anti-oppressive/equity framework.

Intermediate computer proficiency with Microsoft programs like Word and Excel is required as well.

The closing date is December 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Receptionist & Operations Assistant

Salary: $60,237 to $77,035

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a two-year college diploma.

Two years of relevant clerical, administrative, customer service, and reception experience in an office environment, working with databases, data entry and word processing is required.

You also need experience in:

  • organizing administrative and logistical aspects of online and in-person meetings (including booking meeting spaces, drafting agendas, and taking minutes)
  • event logistics support (including booking travel, accommodation, and catering arrangements
  • liaising and coordinating with multiple departments for repairs and maintenance of facilities, technology, and other office support services

Computer skills, including intermediate experience with Microsoft programs, CSM, EMS or equivalent systems, are required.

The closing date is December 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Staff Relations Advisor

Salary: $76,641 to $127,734

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree along with training in a related field.

A human resources certificate, diploma or CHRP is preferred.

You need at least three years of related experience in project coordination, event coordination, and administration, preferably within a post-secondary or adult learning environment.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • providing administrative support
  • administering multiple projects and tasks simultaneously
  • current with human resources, recruitment and talent management trends and best practices

It's required that you have knowledge of:

  • hardcopy and e-copy filing systems and records management
  • all phases of project management, human resource management and other business practices
  • the university's framing documents and institutional purpose and mandate

You must have expertise with Asana or other project management software, online survey software, assessment software, HRIS/FIS, Outlook and the internet.

The closing date is December 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Manager, Operations

Salary: $106,705 to $177,843

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Mississauga campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree and training in financial and human resource management.

Five years of related administrative management experience, preferably in a university or hospital environment, is required.

Also, you need experience in:

  • developing high-functioning teams, including leading and mentoring staff
  • developing and implementing technological systems and business processes, systems and procedures,
  • developing short and long-term business plans for post-secondary education programs
  • financial management
  • budget modelling and forecasting
  • supporting strategic initiatives
  • developing and implementing business plans
  • liaising with senior administrators across multiple sites
  • handling matters of a complex and sensitive nature

Knowledge of human resources policies and procedures, labour and employment standards, health and safety, and collective agreement interpretation is required.

The closing date is December 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Executive Assistant

Salary: $76,641 to $127,734

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree and five years of experience supporting senior executives.

Also, you need experience in:

  • drafting correspondence and preparing briefing packages and presentations
  • organizing and coordinating special events
  • liaising with senior administrators
  • responding to and handling matters of a complex, confidential and sensitive nature
  • organizing complex meeting schedules

Knowledge of protocol, diplomacy and the university's mission and intersection with the broader community is required.

You also need advanced computer skills in scheduling software and Microsoft programs (including setting up templates and macros in Word and Excel, setting up Excel spreadsheets, and preparing PowerPoint presentations).

The closing date is December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

university of toronto jobshigh paying jobsuniversity of toronto
TorontoCanadaMoneyMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario has a hidden German Christmas village with a twinkly market and mulled wine

It's like a holiday trip to Europe.

This underrated BC spot is like a storybook with a castle, waterfall & small-town streets

It's B.C.'s best-kept hidden gem. 💎🤫

I visited a magical Ontario village with cobblestone streets that felt like a Christmas card

This might be the most magical Christmas destination in Ontario.

This 2.5 hr train from Toronto takes you to an enchanting riverside village with European vibes

It's a magical spot for a Christmas getaway.

Ontario's weather forecast for December says to expect snow and 'frigid' temps on these days

It'll be snowy almost every week of the month!

Ontario's new Costco is opening this week and here's what we know about the unique store

You can find thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses!

The Canada Workers Benefit is increasing — Here's how much you can get in 2026

Plus, when those quarterly advance payments are coming. 👀

This Christmas tree farm near Ottawa is so magical it's starred in several Hallmark films

It's less than an hour from the city. 🎄

This quaint small town is the 'Christmas Capital of Ontario' and it's pure Hallmark magic

So many Christmas movies have been filmed there.

This Ontario town has canopies of lights and a twinkly lakeside market that feels like Europe

It's just over an hour from Toronto.