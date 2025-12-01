University of Toronto is hiring for these jobs and you can make up to $177,000 a year
Positions are available at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.
The University of Toronto is hiring for a lot of high-paying jobs right now.
You can make close to or even more than $100,000 a year!
There are open positions at the university's St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.
So, here's what you need to know about these University of Toronto jobs if you want to apply.
Administrative & Events Coordinator
Salary: $67,916 to $86,855
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a three-year advanced college diploma and three years of administrative experience, preferably in a university or hospital environment.
Also, you need experience in:
- acting as a first point of contact and managing calendars for senior leadership
- full-cycle event coordination (supporting logistics, scheduling, drafting internal and external communications, liaising with service providers, etc.)
- supporting senior committees
- drafting and editing correspondence and documents, and maintaining websites
- supporting department operations
- dealing with sensitive and confidential matters
Proficiency with Microsoft programs, virtual conference platforms, databases and presentation software is required.
You must be able to troubleshoot audio and visual technologies.
The closing date is December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Systems Support Representative
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree and four years of related experience, preferably in graduate studies admissions and registration, information technology, SQL reporting, and system configuration/design.
Also, you need experience with Technolutions Slate or similar CRM platforms.
An understanding of relational database systems such as ROSI (Repository of Student Information), Degree Explorer, eMarks, and other records applications is required.
You must be proficient at writing SQL queries and generating complex reports for operational and decision-making purposes.
Knowledge of the graduate student lifecycle and related business processes, Microsoft programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) and Microsoft Power Platform tools (Power Automate, Power BI, etc.) is required as well.
The closing date is December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Student Life Administrative Assistant
Salary: $60,237 to $77,035
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a two-year college diploma and two years of work-related experience in a student development/student life role at the post-secondary educational level.
Experience in student advising and working with diverse communities is required.
You must also be able to work within an anti-oppressive/equity framework.
Intermediate computer proficiency with Microsoft programs like Word and Excel is required as well.
The closing date is December 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Receptionist & Operations Assistant
Salary: $60,237 to $77,035
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a two-year college diploma.
Two years of relevant clerical, administrative, customer service, and reception experience in an office environment, working with databases, data entry and word processing is required.
You also need experience in:
- organizing administrative and logistical aspects of online and in-person meetings (including booking meeting spaces, drafting agendas, and taking minutes)
- event logistics support (including booking travel, accommodation, and catering arrangements
- liaising and coordinating with multiple departments for repairs and maintenance of facilities, technology, and other office support services
Computer skills, including intermediate experience with Microsoft programs, CSM, EMS or equivalent systems, are required.
The closing date is December 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Staff Relations Advisor
Salary: $76,641 to $127,734
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree along with training in a related field.
A human resources certificate, diploma or CHRP is preferred.
You need at least three years of related experience in project coordination, event coordination, and administration, preferably within a post-secondary or adult learning environment.
Also, you must have experience in:
- providing administrative support
- administering multiple projects and tasks simultaneously
- current with human resources, recruitment and talent management trends and best practices
It's required that you have knowledge of:
- hardcopy and e-copy filing systems and records management
- all phases of project management, human resource management and other business practices
- the university's framing documents and institutional purpose and mandate
You must have expertise with Asana or other project management software, online survey software, assessment software, HRIS/FIS, Outlook and the internet.
The closing date is December 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Manager, Operations
Salary: $106,705 to $177,843
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Mississauga campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree and training in financial and human resource management.
Five years of related administrative management experience, preferably in a university or hospital environment, is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- developing high-functioning teams, including leading and mentoring staff
- developing and implementing technological systems and business processes, systems and procedures,
- developing short and long-term business plans for post-secondary education programs
- financial management
- budget modelling and forecasting
- supporting strategic initiatives
- developing and implementing business plans
- liaising with senior administrators across multiple sites
- handling matters of a complex and sensitive nature
Knowledge of human resources policies and procedures, labour and employment standards, health and safety, and collective agreement interpretation is required.
The closing date is December 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Executive Assistant
Salary: $76,641 to $127,734
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree and five years of experience supporting senior executives.
Also, you need experience in:
- drafting correspondence and preparing briefing packages and presentations
- organizing and coordinating special events
- liaising with senior administrators
- responding to and handling matters of a complex, confidential and sensitive nature
- organizing complex meeting schedules
Knowledge of protocol, diplomacy and the university's mission and intersection with the broader community is required.
You also need advanced computer skills in scheduling software and Microsoft programs (including setting up templates and macros in Word and Excel, setting up Excel spreadsheets, and preparing PowerPoint presentations).
The closing date is December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
