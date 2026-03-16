This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is the 'perfect' spot for a spring getaway
Spring is just around the bend!
Spring is just around the bend, and you can enjoy the warm weather and blooms at this small town near Toronto. Just an hour from the city, this picturesque village feels like a hidden springtime gem with storybook streets and lakeside views.
Perched on the banks of Lake Scugog, the town offers a mix of waterfront charm and quaint shops, making it an ideal spot for a day trip or a relaxing weekend escape.
Port Perry is a charming village to explore. During the spring, the town bursts to life, offering outdoor adventures, attractions, and picture-perfect views.
According to a press release, it's an "ideal destination for a springtime day trip or weekend getaway," and offers the "perfect setting to celebrate spring and support local this season."
You can "stroll through the Victorian downtown, where the smell of fresh blooms meets the buzz of local boutiques, restaurants, and cafes."
Palmer Park is a beautiful spot for a springtime walk, offering scenic lake views and fresh air. You can grab a gelato and wander along the waterfront, or browse the farmers' market, which runs on Saturdays from May 9 until October 10.
You'll want to stroll along Port Perry's Victorian-era streets, which are lined with all sorts of unique shops. You can visit local artists at META4 Gallery and stop by Hank's Pastries or Nexus Coffee for a sweet treat.
The region offers all sorts of unique goods, from candles at Branching Out Florists to sweatshirts at Brock's and decor at P.O.E. Design.
Other highlights include local shops like Dana's Goldsmithing, brunch at The Pantry Shelf, The Piano Inn, Port Cheese Co. and The Nutty Chocolatier.
If dreamy blossoms, old-world streets, and lakeside views sound like your ideal spring day trip, you'll want to plan a visit to this quaint small town near Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.