You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 5 of these 10 cute towns and villages
How many have you been to?
Ontario is filled with picturesque small towns where you can enjoy quaint streets, scenic strolls, and unique adventures. From storybook villages to serene waterfront gems, these charming destinations are perfect for everything from a quick day trip to a cozy weekend away.
There's no shortage of lovely places to explore across the province, but only true Ontarians can say they've checked off at least five of these 10 must-visit towns.
Take a look through the list to see how many you've already explored; you may just find the inspiration for your next dreamy road trip.
Paris
Why You Need To Go: Did you know Ontario has its very own Paris? While it may not be France, this quaint riverside town near Toronto has a European feel and is lined with beautiful stone buildings.
Known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," the village features historic streets and cozy shops, making it a beautiful spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
You can check out The Paris Wincey Mills Co. and browse products from local vendors, visit some of the cafes and restaurants, see the attractions and enjoy a self-guided tour around the postcard-worthy streets.
When the weather warms up, you can tube your way along the Grand River and enjoy the beautiful scenery that surrounds the town.
Elora
Why you need to go: This not-so-hidden gem near Toronto will whisk you away to Europe with its limestone buildings, charming shops and cozy eateries.
Known as "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is straight off a postcard and is a magical spot to explore year-round.
It offers unique attractions and events, including a turquoise swimming hole, Halloween town and a magical Christmas market.
You can spend your days wandering the historic downtown, popping into the local shops, sipping at the quaint cafes, and soaking up the enchanting atmosphere.
Stratford
Why You Need To Go: While Stratford is technically a city, it has a dreamy, small-town feel and is worth visiting at least once.
The destination is known for its vibrant theatre scene, and, from April to October, you can catch some incredible performances during the annual Stratford Festival.
The downtown area is brimming with charm, and you can explore restaurants, shops, parks and more.
The city is also home to unique food trails, seasonal events, and attractions like galleries and museums.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: This small town is an iconic destination, with its Victorian-era charm and fairytale downtown.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is brimming with romance and was even named among the 25 best destinations in the world for a honeymoon in Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards. Merrickville-Wolford
The town is dotted with local restaurants and shops, offers European vibes and is surrounded by lush wineries and vineyards.
There are many inns and spas where you can book a weekend stay for an even longer escape.
Merrickville-Wolford
Why you need to go: If old-world charm, riverside views and cobblestone streets sound like your ideal escape, you'll want to add this small town to your bucket list.
Dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom in 1998, this postcard-worthy gem is perched along the Rideau Canal.
You can explore the Victorian streets, which are lined with local shops offering a range of goods.
Whether you're looking for a thriving arts scene, cute shops, or an old-world atmosphere, Merrickville is a great spot for a day trip.
Perth
Why You Need To Go: Perth is home to European vibes, scenic attractions and quaint local shops and eateries.
With its Scottish roots, the town will have you feeling like you've taken a little trip to Edinburgh.
There are many attractions to check out, from the Perth Museum to the Mammoth Cheese and Big Red Chair.
Scenic Stewart Park is a beautiful place to spend a day. It boasts lush gardens, whimsical bridges, and more.
According to the website, the town is home to "a restaurant roster that ranges from delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," making it a must-visit for food lovers.
Grand Bend
Why you need to go: If white sand shores, endless beaches, and charming summer vibes sound like your idea of the perfect warm-weather escape, Grand Bend is the place to be.
It's known as "one of Canada's best beach towns," according to Lambton Shores, and has also earned the nickname "Florida North," offering a beach oasis without leaving the country.
The downtown features restaurants, shops, and more to explore.
The town is situated a short drive from Pinery Provincial Park, where you'll find more sandy beaches with rolling dunes, as well as scenic trails.
Bracebridge
Why you need to go: Have you visited the "waterfall capital of Muskoka?" Bracebridge is a beautiful spot to check out, boasting scenic trails and year-round adventures.
It's home to "three of the area's most beautiful cascades," according to Discover Muskoka, and you can even take a self-guided tour around these natural wonders.
The main street is lined with unique shops to check out, and you can also head to the nearby Santa's Village for some holiday-themed fun, even if it isn't Christmas.
Tobermory
Why You Need To Go: This little harbour town belongs on a postcard and is a dreamy spot for a summer escape.
According to its website, the harbour town is "surrounded by crystal clear water, the majestic Niagara Escarpment and is home to Flowerpot Island along with two national parks."
You can take a dip in the glassy, turquoise waters, enjoy a meal on a waterside patio, pop into the cozy shops and visit the breathtaking natural wonders the region is known for.
Picton
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of picturesque Prince Edward County, Picton is an enchanting spot to explore, especially during the warmer months.
The town is surrounded by dreamy vineyards, farm markets and sun-soaked beaches. Sandbanks Provincial Park is located a short drive from town and features three white-sand beaches, as well as the "world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation," according to the park's website.
The downtown is filled with cute local shops and cafes where you can browse and fill up on sweet treats.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.