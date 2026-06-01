These Government of Canada jobs with CBSA pay up to $101,000 a year
You don't need a degree or experience.
There are government of Canada jobs that don't require a degree or previous work experience.
Also, you make almost $90,000 during training and then earn a salary of up to $101,000 year after training!
These high-paying jobs are with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Currently, the federal agency is recruiting for the Border Services Officer Trainee Developmental Program, which includes induction training and development.
With the Officer Induction Training Program, there are four weeks of facilitated online learning and 14 weeks of in-person training at the Canada Border Services College in Rigaud, Quebec.
You'll be provided a tax-free allowance to cover basic expenses during the training program, along with lodging and meals while at the Canada Border Services College.
Trainees will be assigned to a port of entry following the successful completion of the training program to participate in the Officer Induction Development Program.
After a minimum of 12 months and successful completion of the development program, trainees will be recommended for promotion to Border Services Officers.
The salary is $80,344 to $89,462 during training, and once you're a Border Services Officer, the salary increases to between $85,211 and $101,058 a year.
You must have a high school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test as an approved alternative to a high school diploma.
Experience isn't required for this job. But it's an asset if you have experience working in law enforcement, de-escalating difficult situations, working as a Student Border Services Officer, or in the Canadian Armed Forces.
You need a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Canada.
Also, you must obtain and maintain a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by any province or territory in Canada.
If you become a Border Services Officer, you will have to carry, use, and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment, including a duty firearm, oleoresin capsicum spray and a baton.
You need to be able to work various shifts on rotation, work overtime and travel in Canada, the U.S. and/or internationally.
It's required that you're able to wear and maintain a uniform and operate a government vehicle.
You must be willing to accept an assigned posting anywhere in Canada.
The closing date for the CBSA jobs is June 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Border Services Officer
Salary: $80,344 to $89,462 during training, then $85,211 to $101,058
Company: Canada Border Services Agency
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma, but no experience is required.
You need to have a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Canada.
Also, you must obtain and maintain a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by any province or territory in Canada.
If you're selected, you'll have to complete four weeks of online learning and 14 weeks of in-person training at the Canada Border Services College in Rigaud, Quebec.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.