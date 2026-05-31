Canada has a mini Caribbean with 3 powder sand beaches and azure waters
It's like a taste of tropics, minus the expensive flight. 🌴🌊
Looking to escape to the tropics this summer? If you want white sand beaches with crystal-clear, turquoise water, there's no need to book a trip abroad.
Instead, you can visit an under-the-radar beach destination right here in Canada that looks like it belongs in the Caribbean.
In Nova Scotia, tucked along the province's South Shore, is a beach that could easily belong somewhere much farther south.
With powdery white sand, clear turquoise-blue water and gentle rolling sand dunes, Carter's Beach feels more like a Caribbean escape than a beach on Canada's East Coast.
The beach is located near the community of Port Mouton, just over an hour and a half from Halifax.
Unlike some of Nova Scotia’s more rugged beaches, Carter's Beach is known for its powdery white sand and vibrant blue-green water that almost glows on sunny days.
The beach is made up of three separate crescents of sand. Each beach faces a different direction, allowing sunbathers to catch the sun’s rays at all times of the day. One of the beaches is cut into two parts by a shallow river that can rise from ankle-deep to waist-deep.
The blue water, paired with the soft white sand, can make you feel like you've traded in Canada for a beach in Cuba or Bermuda on a hot summer day.
One of the things that makes Carter's Beach so special is how natural and undeveloped it feels. There are no large boardwalks, restaurants or busy tourist attractions directly on the beach. Instead, you'll find dunes, a salt marsh and forest, and long stretches of pristine shoreline perfect for wandering barefoot along the water.
That said, while the beach may look tropical, the water is anything but. The waters here can be quite chilly, even in the summer months -- though they do make for a refreshing dip on particularly hot days.
Because it remains somewhat under-the-radar compared to other East Coast destinations, Carter's Beach may have a quieter feel, especially if you visit outside of peak summer weekends.
The surrounding South Shore region is also packed with things to do, including charming fishing villages, scenic drives and fresh seafood stops. Nearby small towns like Liverpool offer local cafes, accommodations and access to more coastal adventures, making the area perfect for a weekend road trip.
If you're planning a visit, it's worth noting that the beach has limited facilities, so bringing essentials like water, snacks and sunscreen is a good idea. Since the dunes are environmentally sensitive, visitors are encouraged to stick to designated paths and avoid disturbing the natural landscape.
Nova Scotia is packed with beautiful coastal destinations, but Carter's Beach stands out for its almost unreal appearance. Between the crystal-clear water, peaceful atmosphere and untouched surroundings, it's definitely a place that'll make you forget you're still in Canada.
For those looking to experience a different side of the East Coast this summer, this dreamy stretch of shoreline deserves a spot at the top of their bucket list.
Whether you’re road-tripping through the Maritimes or searching for the perfect beach day, Carter’s Beach offers a dreamy mix of white sand, gentle dunes and light blue waters that's like a little slice of paradise.
Carters Beach
Price: Free entry
When: Open year-round
Address: 661 Central Port Mouton Rd., Port Mouton, NS
Why You Need To Go: With its soft white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters, this beach in Nova Scotia will easily make you forget you're still in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.