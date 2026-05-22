Ontario is home to one of Canada's only nude beaches and it's a 1 km island gem
You can leave your swimsuit behind.
No bathing suit? No problem! You don't need to worry about swim gear at this Ontario beach.
The clothing-optional shoreline is tucked away on an island and is one of only two official nude beaches in Canada.
Situated just a ferry ride away from Toronto, it's a place where you can cool off in the water, soak up the sunshine, and get rid of those tan lines.
Hanlan's Point Beach is a sandy stretch of shoreline located in the Toronto Islands and can be reached by ferry. The clothing-optional area typically earns annual Blue Flag certification and is known for its gorgeous sunsets.
It's one of two official nude beaches in the country, the other one being Wreck Beach in Vancouver.
According to Nude Beach Map, Hanlan's Point Beach is "one of the most well-known clothing-optional beaches in Canada, creating a unique experience in the largest Canadian city."
The shoreline features a 1-kilometre stretch that is designated as clothing-optional. You can go for a dip in your birthday suit, stretch out on the sandy shore, or enjoy the laid-back island atmosphere away from the city buzz.
To get to the beach, you can take the ferry from downtown Toronto. From there, it's just a short walk to the beach, and you'll want to stick to the marked trails to protect the flora and fauna.
If you're feeling shy, the beach also offers a clothed area.
Along with the sandy shoreline, the Toronto Islands boast skyline views, picnic spots, bike rentals, an amusement park, and more, making it easy to spend a whole day there.
With soft sand shores, city views, and island vibes, this Ontario beach is the place to go for a relaxed summer day where you can leave your worries, and maybe your swimsuit, behind.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.