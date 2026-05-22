Canada's top doctor set to give an update on both Ebola and hantavirus today

Ebola and hantavirus updates expected from top doc
Ebola and hantavirus updates expected from top doc
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, answers a reporters question as she provides an updates about the Andes Hantavirus and actions taken by the Government of Canada during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Canada’s top doctor is set to give an update today on two virus outbreaks abroad that have officials on alert at home.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the country’s chief public health officer, will speak this afternoon about the latest developments on hantavirus in the wake of a Canadian testing positive for the disease after disembarking a cruise ship where an outbreak began.

Reimer will also speak about the government’s response to a rare type of Ebola rapidly spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

She will be joined by officials from Global Affairs Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also spoke about both outbreaks at a press conference today, upgrading his risk assessment of Ebola at national and regional levels from high to “very high,” while saying the global risk remains low.

He says there are now almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.

Ontario’s ministry of health said Wednesday that it was testing a person for Ebola who had recently returned from East Africa "out of an abundance of caution."

Lab results are expected to be completed today after arriving at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg yesterday.

On hantavirus, provincial health officials told The Canadian Press Thursday that the condition of a resident from Yukon remains stable at a hospital in British Columbia.

The other three passengers who disembarked the ship on the same day and are isolating on Vancouver Island are asymptomatic, including the infected individual's partner.

Dr. Tedros says there are 12 hantavirus cases internationally, with the latest confirmed in the Netherlands Friday.

No deaths have been reported since May 2, when the outbreak was first reported to WHO. All cases have been among crew members and passengers who were on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I compared rotisserie chickens from Costco, Loblaws and Metro — one is miles ahead

The cluck stops here.

Canada has issued travel advisories for 9 vacation hotspots, including the UK, US and Mexico

Travelling this summer? Get informed! 👀

Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in Ontario and you need to know how to use a computer

A high school diploma is the only education requirement!

I explored this dreamy lakeside town near Toronto and it's better than Muskoka

Need a getaway without the crowds?

The 'best countries in the world' were ranked and Canada did surprisingly badly — Here's why

The United States ranked above Canada...😬

You can now renew your Canadian passport online — Here's everything you need to apply

The online renewal process isn't the same as an in-person renewal.

We compared 12 snacks at Bulk Barn, Costco and Walmart to find the cheapest prices

Some of the price differences are over $2 per 100 grams!

I'm a Toronto local — this is my definitive list of the city's 25 best restaurants

Are you a true Toronto foodie? 🍽️

7 high-paying University of Toronto jobs that offer up to $43 an hour or $177,000 a year

Positions are open at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.

12 IKEA Canada items from $13 that'll make your home seem expensive, according to an expert

Luxury — but on a budget. ✨