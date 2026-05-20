7 high-paying University of Toronto jobs that offer up to $43 an hour or $177,000 a year

Positions are open at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.

blue and white university of toronto sign in front of building

University of Toronto sign.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a lot of University of Toronto jobs you can apply for now.

Some of the positions have high salaries up to $43 an hour or $177,000 a year.

The post-secondary institution is hiring at the St. George and Scarborough campuses for jobs in trades, engineering, communications and other work areas.

If you want to work with the University of Toronto, here are some of the high-paying jobs that are open.

Program Assistant

Salary: $63,963 to $81,797 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a three-year advanced college diploma or an acceptable combination of equivalent experience.

A minimum of two years of experience in an administrative position, preferably in an educational environment, is required.

You also need experience in:

  • providing front-line customer service
  • working with and supporting committees
  • working with database management and generating reports

Knowledge of computers, including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Outlook and PowerPoint, Internet Explorer, Adobe Acrobat, ROSI, Quercus and CMS, is required.

You must have organizational, problem-solving, interpersonal and communication skills for this job.

The closing date is June 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Manager, Trades Services

Salary: $106,705 to $177,843 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Knowledge of industrial and construction skilled trades, WHMIS regulations, and the Occupational Health & Safety Act is required.

Also, you must have at least five years of trade experience managing skilled trades, including at least three years of managing staff in a unionized environment and/or leadership experience.

You need to be proficient in using standard computer applications like Microsoft Word and Excel.

It's required that you have organizational skills to plan work schedules, verbal and written communication skills, leadership and supervisory skills, customer service skills, and analytical and problem-solving skills.

The closing date is May 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Operating Engineer

Salary: $43.13 an hour

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience, plus a 3rd Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.

A minimum of one year of experience as an operating engineer is required.

You also need to have knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating and air handling systems, and the ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles.

It's required that you have basic electrical knowledge and troubleshooting skills, basic proficiency in standard computer applications (like Microsoft Word and Excel) and familiarity with computerized Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems.

Also, you must have diagnostic and record-keeping skills, verbal and written communication skills, and customer service skills.

The closing date is May 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Communications Officer

Salary: $76,577 to $97,928 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in communications, marketing or journalism, or an acceptable combination of equivalent experience.

A minimum of four years of experience in developing and implementing projects in communications, media, and marketing-related activities is required.

You also need experience in:

  • developing and implementing marketing plans to promote programs, events and /or initiatives that support strategic objectives
  • implementing an integrated multi-channel digital communication approach
  • implementing communications plans and materials, including maintaining consistent brand identity for multiple audiences and platforms
  • designing and writing communications material in print, online, digital, newsletters, brochures, websites, videos, and social media platforms

The ability to prepare and present reports and recommendations for more efficient communications practices is required.

You must have organizational, writing, editing, and communication skills.

Proficiency in communicating and engaging effectively with senior management, faculty, donors, staff, alumni, and students is required.

You must be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, and design communications for traditional outlets and social media platforms like WordPress, Drupal, CSS, HTML, Instagram and Facebook.

The closing date is May 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Data and Reporting Analyst

Salary: $93,592 to $155,985 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in finance, computer science, data science, business analytics, information systems or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of five years of experience in financial data analysis, enterprise data management or systems integration within a complex institutional or public sector environment is required.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • designing and implementing large-scale data systems, reporting architectures, and financial dashboards
  • data management and predictive analytics

Familiarity with major ERP systems, financial planning tools, and business intelligence systems is required.

You must be proficient in SQL, Python, Excel, and data visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or equivalent.

Also, you need to have knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence systems, and financial reporting standards.

It's required that you have analytical and problem-solving abilities to synthesize large, complex datasets into meaningful insights and written and verbal communication skills to present technical data to non-technical stakeholders.

The closing date is May 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Sustainability Coordinator

Salary: $76,577 to $97,928 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in a related discipline, such as sustainability, environmental science or environmental studies.

A minimum of three years of related work experience supporting sustainability, carbon reduction and/or energy reduction initiatives and programs is required.

Also, you need knowledge of the principles and methods of sustainability and environmental management, and the environmental, economic and social benefits of sustainability.

The ability to read and interpret technical reports, plans, codes and regulations, and apply the principles and methods of sustainability and environmental management is required.

You need verbal and written communication, interpersonal and presentation skills, and computer skills with experience using Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint and maintaining and analyzing data.

The closing date is May 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Special Projects Officer, Divisional Relations

Salary: $93,592 to $155,985 a year

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in a relevant field like business administration or project management, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of four years of experience in senior positions in project management, digital transformation or operational effectiveness is required.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • the university, its policies and procedures, and its organizational structure
  • implementing project management and AI or automation tools, managing data analytics or BI initiatives, and leading digital innovation projects
  • implementing process improvements
  • leading and supporting change management initiatives within organizations

Expertise in project management, process optimization, and continuous improvement methodologies is also required.

You must have an understanding of Project Management Software tools, including Microsoft Project, Asana or other related software, and of data governance, analytics platforms and process improvement methodologies.

Also, you need advanced computer skills with Microsoft programs, along with research, writing, communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.

The closing date is June 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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