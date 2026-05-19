Doug Ford is extending Ontario's alcohol service hours for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Ontario bars and restaurants could have 4 a.m. last calls for over a month this summer. 🍻
Last call in Ontario is about to get a lot later this summer as the province gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026. Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that alcohol hours in Ontario will be temporarily extended during the tournament, giving fans more time to catch late-night matches and celebrate Team Canada.
The change means licensed spots across the province could offer a 4 a.m. last call during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.
According to the Ontario government, the temporary extension is meant to support local businesses, tourism and hospitality workers while fans from around the world visit Canada for the massive soccer tournament.
In his announcement posted on X, Ford said bars and restaurants across Ontario will be allowed to extend their alcohol service hours until 4 a.m., "so fans can come together, cheer on Canada and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™, no matter what time the game is on."
The premier also shared a video filmed on a soccer pitch, where his full suit and tie paired somewhat comically with the Team Canada scarf draped over his shoulders and soccer ball stiffly tucked under his arm.
"FIFA World Cup 2026 is coming to Ontario, and we want fans to experience every moment of it," Ford says in the clip. "With games taking place in multiple time zones across North America, we're extending alcohol service hours to 4 a.m., from June 11th to July 19th, so fans can enjoy the games no matter what time they're happening."
Right now, the standard last call for alcohol service in Ontario is 2 a.m.
The province says the temporary extension will apply to licensed establishments like bars and restaurants. Ontario is also working with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to make the late-night service possible during the tournament.
According to the Ontario government, this year's World Cup will be the largest in the event's history, featuring 48 teams playing across 16 different host cities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Toronto is set to host six matches during the tournament.
Attorney General Doug Downey said the later alcohol service hours are meant to help locals and visitors alike "fully experience the energy, excitement and atmosphere of the tournament while supporting jobs, strengthening local businesses and driving economic growth across Ontario."
The province also revealed that select LCBO stores in the GTA and Ottawa will have longer operating hours during the tournament. According to the government, 27 stores will stay open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. between June 11 and July 19.
Ontario has previously extended alcohol service hours during major sporting events, including the recent Canada-U.S. Olympic gold medal hockey game.
For soccer fans planning all-night watch parties or people hoping to squeeze in one more patio drink after a late match, next summer could feel very different from a normal World Cup season in Ontario.
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