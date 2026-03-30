Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto on Good Friday
Quite a few grocery stores are open to shoppers on the stat holiday. 👀
You might be wondering what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto.
That includes grocery stores, pharmacies, shopping malls, attractions, government services, and more.
Since Good Friday — which is on April 3, 2026 — is a stat holiday, most stores and services are closed for the day, but there are still some grocery stores, pharmacies, malls and attractions open.
Here's everything you need to know about what's closed and open on Good Friday in Toronto this year.
Grocery stores
Costco: All of the Costco stores in Toronto and the GTA are closed on Good Friday.
Loblaws: Loblaws stores are closed on Good Friday except for the Carlton location (60 Carlton Street), which is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No Frills: Many of the No Frills stores in Toronto are closed on Good Friday, but some locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., including:
- Ali's — 449 Parliament Street
- Darren's — 372 Pacific Avenue
- Ryan's — 1150 Victoria Park Avenue
- Cosimo's — 748 The Queensway
- Jim and Maria's — 1020 Islington Avenue
- Rod and Joe's — 2471 Kingston Road
- Nick's — 3850 Sheppard Avenue East
Walmart: Walmart stores in Toronto are closed on Good Friday.
FreshCo: Locations in Toronto are closed on Good Friday.
Farm Boy: These Farm Boy locations in Toronto are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday:
- College and Bay — 777 Bay Street
- Harbourfront — 207 Queens Quay West
- St. Clair — 81 St. Clair Avenue East
- Sugar Wharf — 100 Queens Quay East
All other Farm Boy stores in Toronto are closed.
Metro: All Metro stores in Toronto are closed on April 3, except for the College Park location (444 Yonge Street). It's open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Longo's: These Longo's stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday:
- Elizabeth — 111 Elizabeth Street
- Imperial Plaza — 111 St Clair Avenue West
- Leaside — 93 Laird Drive
- Maple Leaf Square — 15 York Street
- Queensway — 1055 The Queensway
- Liberty Village — 1100 King Street West
- Yonge & Sheppard — 4841 Yonge Street
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.
Whole Foods: The Yorkville location (87 Avenue Road) is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday.
Liquor stores
LCBO: Closed on Good Friday.
The Beer Store: Closed on April 3.
Pharmacies
Rexall: Some Rexall locations in Toronto are closed on Good Friday, but many are open on the holiday.
These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Hullmark — 4789 Yonge Street
- Eglinton/Bathurst — 901 Eglinton Avenue West
- Galleria SC — 1245 Dupont Street
These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Eglinton & Brimley — 2682 Eglinton Avenue East
- Moore Park Plaza — 325 Moore Avenue
- Forest Hill — 393 Spadina Road
- St. Clair Centre — 2 St.Clair Avenue East
- Dundas/Gladstone — 1421 Dundas Street
- Dundas & Spadina — 285 Spadina Avenue
- Hazelton Lanes — 87 Avenue Road
- Greenwin Square — 345 Bloor Street
- Parliament & Winchester — 539 Parliament Street
These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Yonge/Eglinton — 2300 Yonge Street
- Yonge & Richmond — 159 Yonge Street
- Church/Wellesley — 63 Wellesley Street E.
- Spadina & College — 474 Spadina Avenue
- Church & Front — 63 Front Street East
- Queen & Dovercourt — 1093 Queen West
This store is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- College Park — 777 Bay Street
This store is open from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Queen & University — 250 University Ave
Shoppers Drug Mart: Most Shoppers Drug Mart stores are open on Good Friday.
These stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- King & Spadina — 500 King Street West
- The Well — 486 Front Street West
- King & Tecumseh — 761 King Street West
- Sherbourne & Howard — 565 Sherbourne Street
- Bathurst & Lake Shore — 15a Bathurst Street
- Dundas & Sumach — 593 Dundas Street East
- Front & Cherry — 401 Front Street East
- Queen Street West — 1033 Queen Street West
- Liberty North — 1090 King Street West
- Danforth & Ellerbeck — 180 Danforth Avenue
- Danforth & Pape — 755 Danforth Avenue
These stores are open from 8 a.m. to midnight:
- Queen & Beverley — 260 Queen Street West
- Sankofa Square — 279 Yonge Street
- Yonge & Carlton — 465 Yonge Street
- King & Peter — 388 King Street West
- Yonge & Charles — 728 Yonge Street
- Lower Jarvis — 18 Lower Jarvis Street
- Queen's Quay — 390 Queen's Quay West
- Walmer Place — 360a Bloor Street West
- Spadina & Dupont — 292 Dupont Street
- Queen & Carlaw — 970 Queen Street East
- St. Clair & Bathurst — 523 St. Clair Avenue West
These stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Lucliff Place — 700 Bay Street
- Sutton Place — 951 Bay Street
- Queen & Bathurst — 524 Queen Street West
- College & Bathurst — 463 College Street
- Manulife Centre — 55 Bloor Street West
- Parliament & Carlton — 467 Parliament Street
- Queens Quay & Dockside Drive — 131 Queens Quay East
- College Square — 725 College Street
- Roxborough — 1027 Yonge Street
- Bloor & Dovercourt — 958 Bloor Street West
- Yonge & St.clair — 1507 Yonge Street
- Queen West — 1473 Queen Street West
- Leslie & Lake Shore — 1015 Lake Shore Blvd East
- Lansdowne & Dupont — 1400 Dupont Street
This store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Bloor & Bedford — 236 Bloor Street West
This store is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Eaton Centre — 220 Yonge Street
Shopping malls and retail
Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday.
Yorkdale: Closed.
Shops at Don Mills: Closed.
Sherway Gardens: Closed.
Promenade Shopping Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 3.
Centrepoint Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
IKEA: IKEA Toronto Downtown is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday, but IKEA Etobicoke is closed.
Attractions
CN Tower: Open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on Good Friday.
Services
Banks: Banks in Toronto are closed on Good Friday, but ATMs and online banking are still accessible.
Service Canada: All Service Canada locations in Toronto are closed on April 3.
ServiceOntario: All ServiceOntario locations in Toronto are closed on Good Friday, but some services can be done online.
311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.
Canada Post: Canada Post is not collecting or delivering mail on Good Friday. But some privately operated post offices, including those in Shoppers Drug Mart stores, are open on April 3.
Transit
TTC: TTC's holiday service schedule is running on Good Friday, which means all routes operate on their Sunday service schedules but start earlier at approximately 6 a.m.
GO Transit: GO Transit routes operate according to the Saturday schedule on Good Friday. If a route doesn't have a Saturday schedule, there is no service on April 3.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.