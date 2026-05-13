WestJet is hiring for these jobs at Canadian airports that get you travel perks
Even if you don't have to travel for work, you get these travel perks! ✈️
There are a lot of WestJet jobs currently being hired for at Canadian airports.
You get travel perks and discounts with these positions, even if you're not required to travel for work.
The airline offers flight privileges within 10 days of employment for employees and their designated travellers.
So, you can travel anywhere WestJet and WestJet Encore fly on standby for a $0 base fare plus applicable taxes and fees, with no limit on how often you can take advantage of this travel perk!
Then, after six months of employment, you can fly with partner airlines on standby for a reduced base fare.
Each employee also receives standby buddy passes per year that can be gifted, along with eight one-way flights at 50% off.
If you want to work for the Canadian airline and get these travel perks, here are some of the positions that WestJet is staffing right now.
Senior Manager, Pay Equity & Compensation Governance
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary and Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in human resources, industrial relations, commerce or a related field.
Also, more than eight years of experience in compensation, pay equity, and/or labour relations within a large, complex organization is required.
You need experience in:
- supporting collective bargaining and operationalizing collective agreements from a total rewards perspective
- unionized and non-unionized environments, including people leadership
- program and project management
It's required that you're proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer
Company: WestJet
Location: Edmonton International Airport
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Transport Canada Aircraft Maintenance Engineering License, preferably M2.
At least two years of experience and/or endorsement on Boeing 737, 787 and/or Q400, or an equivalent type of aircraft is preferred.
You need technical aptitude, along with airframe, powerplant and flight control experience.
It's required that you have knowledge of computers and skills to use various maintenance programs and Microsoft applications.
The physical ability to lift items weighing up to 62 pounds and sit, kneel and stand for extended periods of time is also required.
You have to be able to work in various conditions, including temperature extremes, confined spaces, heights and noisy environments, and wear safety and protective equipment like a respirator apparatus.
Also, you must be able to work flexible shifts (including nights, weekends, holidays and overtime) and travel when base coverage and/or rescue trips are needed.
The deadline to apply is Monday, June 1, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Accountant — Operations
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary International Airport
Who Should Apply: You must have a professional accounting designation like a CGA, CMA, CA or CPA.
At least three years of experience in an accounting role, with progressive levels of responsibility, is required.
You also need advanced proficiency in Excel and communication skills to provide guidance and/or instruction within the organization.
The deadline to apply is Monday, May 25, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Ramp Service Agent
Company: WestJet
Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport
Who Should Apply: You must be able to work shifts (including early mornings, evenings, weekends and statutory holidays) that are up to 12 hours and work outside in all weather conditions.
The ability to repetitively lift items weighing up to 100 pounds and repetitively bend, kneel, crawl, stoop, climb and work in confined spaces is required.
Also, you need basic computer skills.
You must have a valid driver's license for this job.
The deadline to apply is Monday, May 18, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Customer Service Agent
Company: WestJet
Location: Winnipeg Richardson International Airport
Who Should Apply: You must have at least two years of experience in a customer-facing role.
The ability to walk long distances, stand for extended periods of time and lift items weighing up to 50 pounds is required.
You need to be proficient with computers and have recent experience using Windows-based software.
Also, you must be able to work a flexible schedule and shifts to help cover the 24/7 operations.
The deadline to apply for this part-time position is Monday, May 18, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Product Owner, Flight Ops
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary International Airport
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of related experience, or an equivalent combination of training and experience.
A minimum of three years of experience in a scrum master, SR business analyst or product owner role is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- business analysis and software development in a large enterprise environment
- creating a vision, strategy and roadmap
- explaining key concepts, features and functionality to non-technical end user groups
You must have an understanding of DevOps and Agile.
Problem-solving, interpersonal and communication skills are required for this job.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 12:59 a.m.
Coordinator, Aircraft Materials
Salary: $24.50 an hour
Company: WestJet
Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
A minimum of two years of experience working in a stores warehousing environment with a focus on inventory management practices is required.
You also need at least one year of experience working in a shipping/receiving environment.
An intermediate skill level with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook is required for this job.
You must have a valid driver's license and be able to work shifts including nights, weekends and statutory holidays.
It's required that you're able to repetitively lift items weighing up to 50 pounds and meet the physical demands of the job, like walking, climbing, lifting and bending repetitively.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
AME Avionics
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary International Airport
Who Should Apply: You need a valid Transport Canada (E) Licence.
At least two years of experience and/or endorsement on Boeing 737, 787 and/or Q400, or an equivalent type of aircraft is preferred.
Also, you must have technical aptitude and experience with electrical, navigation and flight controls.
It's required that you have knowledge of computers and skills for using various maintenance programs and Microsoft applications.
The physical ability to lift items weighing up to 62 pounds and sit, kneel and stand for extended periods of time is also required.
You have to be able to work in various environmental conditions, including temperature extremes, confined spaces and heights, and wear safety and protective equipment like a respirator apparatus.
Also, you must be able to work flexible shifts (including nights, weekends, holidays and overtime) and travel when base coverage and/or rescue trips are needed.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.