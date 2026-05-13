Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won!

person holding two olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for May 12.

You have a chance to win the $15 million jackpot with this Lotto Max draw.

There are also new Maxplus prizes up for grabs that are worth $100,000 each!

Here's what you need to know about the draw, the winning numbers, the Maxplus winners and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 12 are 6, 12, 18, 24, 32, 34 and 45, with 51 as the bonus number.

There is no jackpot winner for this draw, but three Maxplus prizes have been won.

The winning Maxplus tickets have been sold in B.C., Ontario and the Atlantic region.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on May 15 will offer a $20 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 8?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 8 were 2, 6, 8, 33, 35, 43 and 44. The bonus number was 21.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 1, 3, 19, 36, 37, 44 and 50
  • 2, 8, 12, 27, 32, 38 and 48
  • 3, 6, 16, 26, 30, 32 and 51
  • 4, 8, 9, 26, 29, 38 and 48
  • 5, 9, 19, 24, 31, 39 and 42
  • 7, 9, 18, 26, 28, 29 and 36
  • 8, 10, 11, 27, 28, 35 and 39
  • 8, 11, 29, 30, 35, 42 and 52
  • 8, 14, 22, 31, 32, 42 and 51
  • 9, 12, 24, 32, 38, 42 and 44

The winning ticket for the $70 million jackpot was sold in Brampton, Ontario.

Three of the Maxmillions were won, including one prize that will be split between three tickets. Those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.

Also, nine Maxplus prizes were won in Friday's draw, including one split between three tickets. The winning tickets were purchased in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are also up for grabs!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 7 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

We have a jackpot winner and Maxmillions winners! 🚨

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes are available too!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Canada's summer forecast says most places will be warmer than normal except for these spots

Some parts of the country will get "widespread heat" this summer.

These government of Canada jobs with CSIS in BC, Ontario and Quebec pay up to $137,000

You can get hired without a university degree!

Ontario's summer forecast calls for warm temperatures but some places will be cooler

It won't be a hot summer for the entire province.

This Lotto 6/49 winner woke up to a notification that he won the $5 million jackpot

"I thought it was a mistake."

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census as some express privacy concerns

Canada Child Benefit payments in May are putting hundreds of dollars into bank accounts

Eligible parents will get money soon!

B.C. nurses vote 98.2% in favour of strike

B.C. nurses vote for strike, as union boss raises prospect of dispute amid World Cup

Quebec revokes teaching licences for toxic climate

Teachers who created hostile environment at Montreal school have licences revoked

Feds extending contracts of 750 pay centre workers

Government extends contracts of 750 pay centre workers to manage job cuts

Zelenskyy says drone deal with Canada in the works

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has a 'drone deal' with Canada in the works