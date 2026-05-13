Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
New $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for May 12.
You have a chance to win the $15 million jackpot with this Lotto Max draw.
There are also new Maxplus prizes up for grabs that are worth $100,000 each!
Here's what you need to know about the draw, the winning numbers, the Maxplus winners and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 12 are 6, 12, 18, 24, 32, 34 and 45, with 51 as the bonus number.
There is no jackpot winner for this draw, but three Maxplus prizes have been won.
The winning Maxplus tickets have been sold in B.C., Ontario and the Atlantic region.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on May 15 will offer a $20 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 8?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 8 were 2, 6, 8, 33, 35, 43 and 44. The bonus number was 21.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 3, 19, 36, 37, 44 and 50
- 2, 8, 12, 27, 32, 38 and 48
- 3, 6, 16, 26, 30, 32 and 51
- 4, 8, 9, 26, 29, 38 and 48
- 5, 9, 19, 24, 31, 39 and 42
- 7, 9, 18, 26, 28, 29 and 36
- 8, 10, 11, 27, 28, 35 and 39
- 8, 11, 29, 30, 35, 42 and 52
- 8, 14, 22, 31, 32, 42 and 51
- 9, 12, 24, 32, 38, 42 and 44
The winning ticket for the $70 million jackpot was sold in Brampton, Ontario.
Three of the Maxmillions were won, including one prize that will be split between three tickets. Those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
Also, nine Maxplus prizes were won in Friday's draw, including one split between three tickets. The winning tickets were purchased in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.