Dunkin' Donuts is returning to Canada soon — Here's where the first stores will be
Look out, Tim Hortons. 🍩
It's official: Dunkin' Donuts is coming back to Canada, and there's finally an update on where the first locations are expected to open and when you could see them welcome their first customers.
If you've been waiting for Dunkin' Donuts Canada to make a comeback, the latest news narrows down where the iconic coffee and doughnut chain will launch first.
While there are still no exact addresses, the company has confirmed the first regions in line and shared a timeline for the opening of its first Dunkin' Canada locations.
"Since announcing our agreement to bring Dunkin' back to Canada, we've seen incredible interest from Canadians," Peter Mammas, founder and CEO of Foodtastic, said in a statement sent to Narcity Quebec.
Foodtastic told Narcity Quebec that it is "currently working on setting up the first locations in the Toronto and Montreal areas," with the first openings planned for late 2026 through early 2027.
The company added that it looks forward to sharing more details as soon as they're finalized.
The update comes after Inspire Brands and Montreal-based restaurant company Foodtastic announced in May that they had signed an exclusive master franchising agreement to bring Dunkin' back to Canada.
Under the agreement, Foodtastic has the exclusive rights to grow the brand across the country through both corporate and franchised locations. At the time, the companies said they planned to open "hundreds" of Dunkin' restaurants nationwide over the coming years.
Foodtastic also said it would oversee market development, franchise recruitment and day-to-day operations in Canada. The Canadian menu is expected to include hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, tea, doughnuts, sandwiches and snacks.
Founded in Montreal in 2016, Foodtastic has grown into one of Canada's largest restaurant operators, with more than 1,200 locations across its portfolio. The company currently owns or operates 27 brands, including Second Cup, Milestones, Pita Pit, Freshii and Copper Branch.
For Dunkin', the return marks another step in the brand's international expansion. The chain has more than 14,200 restaurants across nearly 40 markets worldwide.
Canadians will still have to wait a little while before picking up their first Dunkin' coffee or doughnuts at home, but if you're in the Toronto or Montreal regions, you'll likely be among the first to see the brand make its long-awaited return.
This story was inspired by the article "Retour de Dunkin' au Canada : on sait enfin où ouvriront les premières succursales," which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.
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