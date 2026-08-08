Carney's work hours reduced next week but his eyes still on priorities: PM's office

Carney to have reduced work hours next week
Carney to have reduced work hours next week
Prime Minister Mark Carney is silhouetted as he gives a statement after touring Global Container Terminals' Deltaport facility, at Roberts Bank in Delta, B.C., on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Canada's prime minister will be working reduced hours for a week starting Monday because he previously committed to plans in Italy.

But Mark Carney's office says he will still keep his eyes on several government priorities, including trade negotiations with the United States.

He will do so by remaining in close contact with his team and other officials.

His office says the ethics commissioner has not identified any concerns or inconsistencies with his upcoming reduced schedule.

Carney's team adds that the public would be notified if any events pop up through media advisories sent to journalists.

Journalists then typically broadcast details in those advisories to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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