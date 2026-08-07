CSIS is hiring in these Canadian cities for jobs that pay you almost $100,000 to spy
Job duties include conducting discreet physical surveillance. 🔎
Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in cities across the country.
With these Government of Canada jobs, you can earn close to $100,000 by sneaking around and spying.
The federal intelligence agency currently has Surveillance Officer positions available in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal.
Surveillance Officers are "critical" for gathering timely and sensitive intelligence for CSIS.
Duties of the position include conducting discreet physical surveillance in a vehicle and on foot, researching and analyzing surveillance information, and drafting reports that detail the information gathered.
The salary for these CSIS jobs is $77,427 to $94,177 per year.
Only Canadian citizens can apply for the Surveillance Officer job.
You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That experience must be working in an environment that requires relationship building and teamwork.
Also, you need a minimum of six years of experience regularly driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions, including city and rural roads and different weather events.
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding national security is required.
You must be able to work overtime, shifts, weekends and nights, and travel based on operational needs.
Candidates need to be eligible for an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. That process includes a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.
Also, you have to successfully complete the Surveillance Officer Training Course, which is a 14-week training program in Ottawa, to become a Surveillance Officer.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 3, 2026.
Surveillance Officer
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply for the Surveillance Officer job.
You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That experience must be working in an environment that requires relationship building and teamwork.
You also need a minimum of six years of experience regularly driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions, including city and rural roads and different weather events.
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding national security is required as well.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.