CSIS is hiring in these Canadian cities for jobs that pay you almost $100,000 to spy

Job duties include conducting discreet physical surveillance. 🔎

government of canada building sign in front of trees

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in cities across the country.

With these Government of Canada jobs, you can earn close to $100,000 by sneaking around and spying.

The federal intelligence agency currently has Surveillance Officer positions available in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal.

Surveillance Officers are "critical" for gathering timely and sensitive intelligence for CSIS.

Duties of the position include conducting discreet physical surveillance in a vehicle and on foot, researching and analyzing surveillance information, and drafting reports that detail the information gathered.

The salary for these CSIS jobs is $77,427 to $94,177 per year.

Only Canadian citizens can apply for the Surveillance Officer job.

You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.

That experience must be working in an environment that requires relationship building and teamwork.

Also, you need a minimum of six years of experience regularly driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions, including city and rural roads and different weather events.

Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding national security is required.

You must be able to work overtime, shifts, weekends and nights, and travel based on operational needs.

Candidates need to be eligible for an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. That process includes a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.

Also, you have to successfully complete the Surveillance Officer Training Course, which is a 14-week training program in Ottawa, to become a Surveillance Officer.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Surveillance Officer

Salary: $77,427 to $94,177

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply for the Surveillance Officer job.

You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.

That experience must be working in an environment that requires relationship building and teamwork.

You also need a minimum of six years of experience regularly driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions, including city and rural roads and different weather events.

Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding national security is required as well.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

government of canada jobs csis jobs
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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