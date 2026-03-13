CSIS is offering salaries up to $120,000 for these jobs and you'll analyze intelligence
Knowing a foreign language is an asset.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is looking to staff positions that have salaries up to $120,000 a year.
You'll analyze intelligence relating to threats, geopolitical situations and other emerging issues if you get hired.
Intelligence Analysts work in various locations, but the federal intelligence agency is hiring for positions at CSIS and Integrated Threat Assessment Centre offices in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
Here's what you need to know about these CSIS jobs if you want to apply.
The duties of Intelligence Analysts include:
- providing analysis to support the achievement of analytical requirements
- producing analytical intelligence products on current and emerging issues connected to Canada
- attending and/or providing support to briefings for decision makers, foreign officers and other government clients
- collaborating with partners and supporting the provision of advice and content to various forums
- understanding and communicating client needs and government requirements
- identifying gaps and opportunities, and providing recommendations
- participating in the design and delivery of presentations
- participating in the peer review of analytical products, reviewing draft reports and providing recommendations for enhancement/correction
- developing and maintaining a working knowledge and expertise in relevant threat landscapes, geopolitical situations and operational events of significance
The CSIS salary for this job is between $99,392 and $120,917 a year.
Intelligence Analyst positions are open to Canadian citizens only.
You must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada and two years of relevant experience.
That experience must be in:
- researching, integrating, evaluating and analyzing information and data to create analytical products or intelligence assessments
- working with multidimensional and complex subjects/topics involving organizing, planning, coordinating, assessing, analyzing and presenting information and ideas
Proficiency in a foreign language isn't required but is considered an asset.
You must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance, and the process involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 10, 2026.
Intelligence Analyst
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You must be a Canadian citizen for this job.
You must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada and two years of relevant experience.
That experience must be in:
- researching, integrating, evaluating and analyzing information and data to create analytical products or intelligence assessments
- working with multidimensional and complex subjects/topics involving organizing, planning, coordinating, assessing, analyzing and presenting information and ideas
There are various language requirements for this position, including English essential and bilingual imperative.
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