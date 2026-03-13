CSIS is offering salaries up to $120,000 for these jobs and you'll analyze intelligence

Knowing a foreign language is an asset.

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Government of Canada sign.

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Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is looking to staff positions that have salaries up to $120,000 a year.

You'll analyze intelligence relating to threats, geopolitical situations and other emerging issues if you get hired.

Intelligence Analysts work in various locations, but the federal intelligence agency is hiring for positions at CSIS and Integrated Threat Assessment Centre offices in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

Here's what you need to know about these CSIS jobs if you want to apply.

The duties of Intelligence Analysts include:

  • providing analysis to support the achievement of analytical requirements
  • producing analytical intelligence products on current and emerging issues connected to Canada
  • attending and/or providing support to briefings for decision makers, foreign officers and other government clients
  • collaborating with partners and supporting the provision of advice and content to various forums
  • understanding and communicating client needs and government requirements
  • identifying gaps and opportunities, and providing recommendations
  • participating in the design and delivery of presentations
  • participating in the peer review of analytical products, reviewing draft reports and providing recommendations for enhancement/correction
  • developing and maintaining a working knowledge and expertise in relevant threat landscapes, geopolitical situations and operational events of significance

The CSIS salary for this job is between $99,392 and $120,917 a year.

Intelligence Analyst positions are open to Canadian citizens only.

You must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada and two years of relevant experience.

That experience must be in:

  • researching, integrating, evaluating and analyzing information and data to create analytical products or intelligence assessments
  • working with multidimensional and complex subjects/topics involving organizing, planning, coordinating, assessing, analyzing and presenting information and ideas

Proficiency in a foreign language isn't required but is considered an asset.

You must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance, and the process involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 10, 2026.

Intelligence Analyst

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: You must be a Canadian citizen for this job.

You must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada and two years of relevant experience.

That experience must be in:

  • researching, integrating, evaluating and analyzing information and data to create analytical products or intelligence assessments
  • working with multidimensional and complex subjects/topics involving organizing, planning, coordinating, assessing, analyzing and presenting information and ideas

There are various language requirements for this position, including English essential and bilingual imperative.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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