I'm a Toronto local and this is my ultimate list of the 11 best brunch spots in the city
If I know one thing, it's brunch 🍳
Toronto is filled with amazing restaurants, including brunch spots that will have you counting down the days until Sunday. When it comes to the best brunch places in Toronto, though, you need to consult a local.
That local is me. Someone who takes brunch very seriously. After a night of drinking, nothing heals as much as a debrief over breakfast. You can take on the world so long as you have a cup of coffee in your hand and a pancake on the table.
I’ve spent years eating my way through Toronto's brunch scene, and that was before I became a food writer. And while everyone has their own opinion about the city's best brunch spot, the only correct list is the one I'm about to show you.
From iconic Egyptian breakfasts to old-school diner classics and trendy Japanese-inspired cafés, these are the Toronto brunch spots I won't stop screaming about.
#1. Susie's Rise and Dine
Susie's Rise and Dine Brunch
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
This is hands down my favourite brunch spot in Toronto right now. They opened up just last year, and I had the pleasure of meeting the owners. Not only are these the kindest people I have ever met (and the most hospitable), but they also make a mean breakfast. Susie's Rise & Dine, located in Little Italy, has quickly climbed the ladder to fame and become an instant success. Within one year of opening, they've become a neighbourhood institution. The restaurant was created by three childhood friends who wanted to combine classic North American diner culture with the Asian flavours they grew up eating, and the result is one of the most thoughtful brunch menus in the city.
The space (inspired by grandma Susie herself) features nostalgic floral patterns, nods to her jade-green bracelet, and family stories woven throughout the restaurant, honouring co-owner Adam Lore's matriarch.
The menu is packed with dishes that balance comfort and creativity. There's the Big Trouble Breakfast Sandwich, inspired by Big Trouble in Little China, a mapo Frito pie that somehow works incredibly well, and pancakes that have already developed a reputation as some of the city's best. But the star of the show for me? Somewhere between the order of hashbrowns (yes, plural) and the lightly battered deep-fried tower of onion rings lies my heart.
More than anything, Susie's feels like the kind of place designed for sharing plates and sharing time with loved ones.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian Fusion Diner
Address: 539 College St.
#2. Chotto Matte
Now I love a sweaty hungover brunch in sweatpants as much as the next person, but not every brunch needs to lean casual. Sometimes brunch in this city is a continuation of the party rather than a stamp of completion.
That’s exactly what Chotto Matte delivers. The Bay Street restaurant combines Japanese and Peruvian flavours with live DJs, dramatic plating and one of the most stylish dining rooms in the city.
The menu ranges from dulce de leche pancakes and shakshuka to ceviche, sushi and wagyu sliders. It’s definitely one of the more upscale options on this list, but if you’re celebrating something or simply want to treat yourself, it delivers.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian)
Address: 161 Bay St.
#3. Maha's
Maha's is the heart and soul of this city's brunch culture.
I’ve written about Maha’s before, and every single time I'm investigating brunch spots, I’m reminded why people are willing to wait in line for it. The East End favourite has become one of the most beloved brunch spots in the city thanks to its Egyptian-inspired menu, warm hospitality and dishes that somehow feel both comforting and completely unique.
If it isn't already clear from this list, there seems to be a running pattern. People in Toronto are looking for innovation and exploration. Brunch is no longer just a place for scrambled eggs; the food scene in this city has taken a turn towards fusion, and that includes brunch.
If you’ve never had Egyptian brunch before, think rich spices, hearty portions and flavours that make standard eggs and toast feel painfully boring. The Cairo Classic comes loaded with fava beans, eggs, falafel and balady bread, while the shakshuka and Pharaoh’s Po’ Boy have become legendary among Toronto food lovers.
It’s not the cheapest brunch in the city, but it’s one of the few places where every dollar feels justified.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Egyptian
Address: 226 Greenwood Ave.
#4. Old School
Old School Blueberry Hill Pancakes
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Toronto has no shortage of trendy brunch spots, but sometimes all you really want is a giant stack of pancakes and a spot that consistently delivers.
That’s where Old School comes in.
This Dundas West staple has been serving brunch for more than a decade and remains one of the city’s most reliable weekend destinations. The retro-inspired diner specializes in oversized comfort classics, and nobody does them better.
My order is almost embarrassingly predictable at this point: the famous Blueberry Hill pancakes for the table and a side of mac and cheese. The pancakes arrive stacked high and covered in house-made blueberry compote and brown sugar butter, while the mac and cheese is exactly what comfort food should be — rich, creamy and unapologetically indulgent.
If someone from out of town asks me where they should go for a classic Toronto brunch experience, Old School is usually one of my first recommendations.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Classic Diner
Address: 800 Dundas St. W.
#5. Emma's Country Kitchen
If you haven't noticed already, there seems to be a pattern amongst these spots: Torontonians appreciate a good pancake, and for that, Emma's Country Kitchen deserves your attention.
The St. Clair West favourite has built a devoted following thanks to its Southern-inspired comfort food and some of the best pancakes in the city. Their cinnamon swirl pancakes topped with brown butter have become something of a Toronto brunch legend.
Unlike many trendy brunch spots, Emma’s still feels refreshingly simple. There are no reservations, no clickbait and it makes no attempts to reinvent breakfast. Just consistently excellent comfort food served in a cozy neighbourhood setting.
The biscuits and gravy are another standout, and they're surprisingly difficult to find done well in Toronto.
Arrive early, because the wait can get long on weekends.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern Comfort
Address: 810 St. Clair Ave. W.
#6. White Lily Diner
White Lily Diner is the Michelin-approved diner on this list (along with some friends). The Riverside favourite earned a Bib Gourmand distinction for good reason. Almost everything here is made from scratch, from the bacon and biscuits to the hot sauce and doughnuts.
What I love most about White Lily is that it never feels like it’s trying too hard. The food is elevated without being pretentious, and every dish showcases just how good diner food can be when every detail is carefully considered.
Whether you’re ordering breakfast, a sandwich or one of their famous hash browns, you’re getting one of the most consistently excellent meals in the city.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-Table Diner
Address: 678 Queen St. E.
#7. Ace Diner
Roncesvalles has plenty of great restaurants, but The Ace remains one of the few places that could convince me to skip a breakfast sandwich from Gold Standard just up the street and sit down for brunch in the west end instead.
This Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant takes classic diner staples and elevates them with local ingredients and thoughtful cooking. The result feels familiar enough to satisfy a comfort-food craving yet special enough for a weekend outing.
The brioche French toast topped with caramelized peaches and vanilla bean whipped ricotta is worth the trip alone, while the duck confit toast is one of the more unique brunch dishes you’ll find in the city.
Everything arrives on beautiful floral plates, making the whole experience feel a little more elegant than your average diner breakfast.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian
Address: 231A Roncesvalles Ave.
#8. Daisy May's
Daisy May's Brunch
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Walking into Daisy May’s feels like walking into the home of a friend who somehow has impeccable taste. You're both impressed and extremely jealous.
The Annex newcomer arrived in the last year and is packed with vintage charm, family stories and genuinely excellent food. Every piece of furniture seems to have a history, and the menu reflects that same attention to detail.
The breakfast sandwich is one of the best I’ve had recently, layered with fluffy eggs, thick-cut bacon, cheddar and house-made pickles. The challah French toast is another standout, topped with whipped crème fraîche, maple syrup and berry compote. And once again, as an advocate amongst potato fans, I need to highlight the tater tots.
It’s the kind of place where you become a regular.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated Diner
Address: 968 Bathurst St.
#9. BB's Diner
If you’re looking for something beyond the standard Eggs Benedict circuit, BB’s should absolutely be on your radar.
The Parkdale favourite has the Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction and it delivers some of the city’s most exciting brunch dishes.
The Filipino breakfast plates come loaded with garlic rice, eggs, atchara and your choice of protein, while the house-made longanisa (Filipino sausage) is genuinely incredible. The Cornsilog is probably what I’d order first if you've never had it; it's a Filipino version of corned beef hash.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Filipino
Address: 5 Brock Ave.
#10. Tatsuro's
If there was an award for Toronto's hottest new brunch spot, Tatsuro's would be the winner.
Located in the Beaches, this Japanese-inspired café has quickly garnered attention for its beautiful space and creative menu.
The mochi waffles, known as “moffles,” have become the signature item, but the crème brûlée French toast and breakfast sandwich are equally tempting. The house-made milk bread deserves its own fan club, and I would be the leader.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese-Inspired Café
Address: 1378 Queen St. E.
#11. Manita
Manita Brunch
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Most people know Manita for dinner, but the brunch deserves just as much attention.
With locations on Ossington and Rosedale, Manita has become one of Toronto's most consistently popular neighbourhood restaurants. The menu leans Mediterranean, with options like shakshuka sitting alongside breakfast sandwiches and brunch classics.
I’m usually a breakfast sandwich person whenever one appears on a menu, and Manita’s version never disappoints.
The atmosphere strikes that perfect balance between trendy and relaxed, making it equally good for a casual catch-up or a brunch date.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 210 Ossington Ave.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a classic diner breakfast that over delivers, a Michelin-recognized innovation or a brunch experience that feels a little more adventurous, these restaurants prove that this city knows how to do mornings right.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.