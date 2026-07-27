9 of the biggest takeaways I have after moving from Canada to the USA
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Ten years ago, I moved from Canada to the U.S. convinced that America was bigger, better, and the place you had to be if you wanted to "make it." A decade later, my perspective has changed.
Yes, Americans think bigger. But Canadians have a humility that I don't think we give ourselves enough credit for. And while I once believed moving to the U.S. was the only path to success, I don't think that's true anymore. After almost 10 years south of the border, here are the biggest takeaways I've had from living in both countries.
American feels more like a continent than a country
The land of the free and the home of the brave is also the clusterf**k of the identity crisis.
No shade. We're not gonna get into the whole red/blue debate because, as someone who failed Social Studies 11, I'm simply not qualified to take the heat that comes with the territory.
I am mostly here to give you my hard-hitting journalism snack rankings — and we love me for that. But after living in the U..S.A for 10 years, I do feel qualified to say this: saying you've "been to America" is kind of like saying you've "been to Europe." OK... but where?
One of my favourite fun facts is that Canada's population is around 41 million people. California alone has almost 40 million. Which explains a lot.
I've never been to Alaska, but I've been pretty much everywhere else, and I can confirm every state has its own personality. The accents are different. The food is different. The customs are different. The weather is different. Italy is more like Spain than Oregon is like North Carolina.
In Texas, strangers ask how your mama's doing. In L.A., they'll ask, "Anything I'd know?" the second you mention you work in film.
The biggest thing I didn't expect after moving here is that there isn't really one American culture. There are dozens. Which is why every time someone asks me, "So... what's America like?" I honestly have no idea how to answer.
Canadians know way more about Americans (than they do about us)
This one shouldn't be a shocker. And if it is... respectfully... you're blinded by your patriotism.
We grow up consuming American culture. American TV. American politics. American celebrities. Half the time our news is just: "Here's what's happening in the U.S." Meanwhile, most Americans know three Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver... and Montréal if they're feeling particularly worldly.
I don't even tell people I'm from Vancouver anymore. I just say "Canada." It's easier.
And honestly, it's not even their fault. America is massive. We're their neighbour. They're our neighbour and our biggest trading partner, vacation destination, entertainment industry and news cycle.
Truth is, the knowledge gap is low-key hilarious.
Last week someone asked me who the President of Canada was. Then they asked why he was dating Katy Perry.
They do big cities — we do small towns
They may have New York, but we have Nelson. There's no getting around the fact that Toronto and Vancouver are not "better" big cities than New York or Los Angeles.
And if you’re trying to pretend they are – you’re probably the kind of person who refers to your corner store as a “bodega,” and I need you to stop it right now. You can't make American slang Canadian. That's not for us.
Where Canada wins is everywhere in between. Give me Nelson. Give me Tofino. Give me Niagara-on-the-Lake. Give me Prince Edward County.
Our small towns punch way above their weight. They somehow manage to feel charming, artsy, outdoorsy and like there's a suspiciously good bakery all at the same time. America does "go big or go home" better than anyone. Canada just does "small town with an unreal coffee shop" better.
American's love Canadians more than we realize
So yes, Americans don't know a ton about us... and maybe that's exactly why they love us so much. This is where I'm going to come in strong defending the Americans because I know Canadians love to act like we have this intense rivalry with the U.S.
Guys... we don't. Or at least, if we do, it's completely one-sided. I've travelled all over the U.S., and if there's one thing that seems to unite Americans, it's how excited they get when they find out you're Canadian.
The conversation almost always goes one of three ways:
a) "I've always wanted to visit Canada."
b) "I went once, and I loved it."
c) "I had a layover in Toronto once, and everyone was SO nice."
Not Vancouver. Not Banff. Not Niagara Falls. Pearson International Airport. Somehow, we managed to build an international reputation based on a three-hour delay at Gate D32.
American roadtrips are on another level
American road trips are on another level. I've done a cross-country road trip through the U.S. from California to North Carolina. And back.
And I only got one speeding ticket, B.T.W., which is very impressive because I currently have three outstanding disputes with ICBC.
But the thing about road-tripping in America is that the country changes so dramatically as you drive. One minute you're in the desert, then you're in the mountains, then you're in a swamp, then you're at a Waffle House at 2 a.m. wondering if this is what freedom tastes like.
In Canada, road trips are beautiful too, obviously. But sometimes they do feel like 19 hours of trees, one Tim Hortons, and a gas station bathroom where the lock doesn't work. In the U.S., New Orleans and New Mexico exist in the same country. That still doesn't compute to me.
The healthcare debate is way more complicated than we think
I’m gonna apologize in advance for this one because I know it’s a bit heavy, but I’m currently dealing with the US healthcare system firsthand and... wow.
As Canadians, we talk about healthcare like it's our ultimate trump card. And listen, I am still extremely pro not going bankrupt because your body decided to do something weird on a Tuesday. But after living here, I also think the conversation is way more complicated than Canadians make it sound.
The doctors I’ve seen in the U.S. have been great. The access? Horrific.
Portion sizes aren't actually as outrageous as the internet says
In fact, as an Olympic-level snacker, I kind of wish they were bigger.
Capitalism is alive and well here, boys. They aren't just handing out extra fries. We're getting charged for sides of sauce.
Sure, maybe at a roadside Waffle House they're throwing up a stack of pancakes the size of a toddler. I won't lie — Cracker Barrel does not come to play. But outside of a few iconic American institutions, you get what you pay for. And honestly? Sometimes you get even less.
The internet makes it seem like every meal in America comes with enough leftovers to feed a family of four for a week. In reality, I think we just remember the places that made us question whether we should've brought a Tupperware container.
Canada's seasonal depression is absolutely real
British Columbia has the best weather in Canada, and as a born-and-raised Vancouverite, I can confirm it still rains an offensive amount. I genuinely didn't realize how much the weather affected my mood until I moved to California.
Looking back, I don't think we have seasonal depression in Canada — I think we just call it "winter." Every year around November, I'd suddenly become a seasonal-depression snacker. Next thing you know, I'm wearing sweatpants four days in a row, ordering Thai food "because it's raining," and convincing myself that this is finally the year I'm going to use my Fitness World membership.
It never was.
Living here made me appreciate Canada even more — not less
Living here made me appreciate Canada more, not less. As someone who's almost 30 years old, I can admit that I was a performatively angsty teen.
Did I actually like Nirvana? No. Did I repost "Smells Like Teen Spirit" graphics on Tumblr? Almost exclusively.
I was born and raised in beautiful Vancouver, B.C. Did I appreciate it? Absolutely not. I was pissed. I hated the clean streets of Kerrisdale. I wanted the mean streets of Brooklyn.
Now I'm an adult who pays her own bills and has literally petitioned the City of Los Angeles to fill the pothole on my street. I can finally see the error of my childish ways.
Even though I don't think I'd move back, Canada will always be home.
I've gotten older and come to appreciate the little things I used to take for granted: summers that feel endless, lake days, cabins, Caesars, and the fact that you can drive 20 minutes in almost any direction and accidentally stumble into somewhere beautiful.
And yes, I still complain about the seasonal depression. But Vancouver in October, when the leaves turn orange and the rain falls in sheets, is still one of my favourite places in the world. Turns out you can move away from home without ever really leaving it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.