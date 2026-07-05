23 Trader Joe's snacks that I can't live without now, as a Canadian who moved to the USA
They're so worth crossing the border for.
Trader Joe's feels like what would happen if Willy Wonka got into the grocery business.
Every aisle is packed with perfectly weird-flavoured, cult-favourite snacks and products that cost less than they should. As a Canadian living in America, I've paid my dues in the Trader Joe's snack aisle.
So to save you some time (and money at Loblaws), here are 23 Trader Joe's snacks that are actually worth crossing the border for.
Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix
Trader Joe's Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.99 USD ($4.24 CAD)
The ube food trend has taken over, and I'm absolutely here for it. If you've never tried ube before, think vanilla meets sweet potato with a gorgeous purple colour. The mochi texture makes these pancakes extra chewy and fluffy, and they're one of Trader Joe's cult favourites for a reason.
Maple Leaf Cookies
Trader Joe's Maple Leaf Cookies
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.99 USD ($5.65 CAD)
Nothing humbles a Canadian quite like finding maple leaf cookies in America — and having those cookies be really f*cing good. The Trader Joe's maple leaf cookie is an absolute staple. I was terrified they were going to be discontinued, but thankfully they have stayed on shelves year-round.
These sweet, buttery sandwich cookies are filled with maple créme, and yes, they are meant to be enjoyed all in one sitting.
Oatmeal Cranberry Dunkers Cookies
Trader Joe's Oatmeal Cranberry Dunker Cookies
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $6.49 USD ($9.20 CAD)
If you're going to a meeting and feel compelled to bring snacks (or are forced to by your boss) — look no further. It's the dunkers. It's always the dunkers.
These cookie sticks are another year-round TJ's signature snack, and for good reason. They're really good. I don't even like oatmeal that much. Or cranberry. Or whatever "white fudge" is. And yet? I'm all over these.
I only recently found out they're called dunkers because they actually are meant to be dunked in your coffee? And it was a game-changer. Mostly for my waistline. But we're here for a good time, not a long time, people!
Hot Honey Popcorn
Trader Joe's Hot honey popcorn.
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.99 USD ($4.24 CAD)
This one hit the shelves not too long ago, and my biggest fear is that it will be discontinued. If you didn't know, TJ's is really on top of its seasonal snack game. I think, in part, it is the dopamine hit of the treasure hunt.
The fall hauls are wild. I ride for the maple and sea salt kettle corn, but it's limited edition.
The hot honey popcorn has been around long enough; I think it's safe to say it's here to stay. Someone told me recently it tastes like Popeye's fried chicken and honey. And they couldn't be more correct.
Buffalo Ranch Popcorn
Trader Joe's Buffalo Ranch Popcorn
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.99 USD ($4.24 CAD)
If there's one Trader Joe's snack that is ALWAYS in my pantry, it is the Buffalo Ranch Popcorn. It tastes like chicken wings. It's zesty as hell. It's low-calorie-ish (if you don't eat the whole bag... which I do).
When I go to the movie theatre, I stop at TJ's first and get the buffalo ranch popcorn. I stash it in my big purse, which I only reserve for this exact occasion. Shameless.
Peanut Butter Caramel Popcorn
Trader Joe's Peanut butter popcorn
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.79 USD ($5.37 CAD)
Ok, I know, a lot of popcorn on this list, but Trader Joe's really has the popcorn game on lock. These are an absolute favourite. It reminds me of the Reese's Puffs cereal — except with a way better texture. If you were to only get one thing at Trader Joe's, I'd vote for the peanut butter popcorn.
Dark Chocolate Pistachio Toffee
Trader Joe's Dark chocolate roasted pistachio toffee
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $5.49 USD ($7.78CAD)
I am convinced that everyone's Dad loves pistachios. And even though we missed the boat on Father's Day, there is never a bad time to give the gift of calories to your loved ones. If you're making the trek across the border and doing a Trader Joe's haul, you better be spreading the love and picking up souvenirs for everyone else.
This one is definitely for Dad.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Trader Joe's Dark chocolate peanut butter cups
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $5.99 USD ($8.49 CAD)
If you think Reese's is the same thing — think again. No shade, but Reese's has the right idea and somehow still tastes a little like plastic. The thing is, I can buy Reese's anywhere. A gas station. A grocery store. Probably a hardware store if I looked hard enough.
I don't have to go to Trader Joe's for peanut butter cups, but I choose to because the quality-to-price ratio is ridiculous.
Look, I'm not saying money can buy happiness. I'm just saying it can buy a giant tub of peanut butter cups for less than ten bucks.
Root Beer Float Bars
Trader Joe's Root beer float bars
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.49 USD ($4.95 CAD)
As a Canadian, I don't throw around root beer float comparisons lightly. But this root beer float bar? Tastes like someone took an A&W root beer float, froze it, and put it on a stick.
If you grew up crushing Teen Burgers and onion rings at A&W, this one is for you.
Cookies & Crème Pretzel Slims
Trader Joe's Cookies & Creme pretzel slims
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.49 USD ($4.95 CAD)
I know you're thinking Hershey's Cookies N' Creme bar — but stop it right now. Chocolate covered pretzels are more satisfying and satiating than chocolate bars.
First of all, there's the pretzel. Which is a delightful surprise center (as Katy Perry would say). But I'd say eating these feels more like digging into a bag of popcorn than demolisihing a candy bar. It lasts long, has a better crunch-to-chocolate ratio, and I really do believe I'm getting more snack for my buck.
Strawberry & Vanilla Yogurt Pretzels
Trader Joe's Strawberry and Vanilla Yogurt Pretzels
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.49 USD ($4.95 CAD)
These are just like the Cookies and Creme pretzels, but they are strawberry and vanilla flavoured. They are pink. They're made of yogurt! It feels healthy (even though it's prob not).
Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar
Trader Joe's Cinnamon roll blondie bar
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.99 USD ($5.66 CAD)
I'm usually against baking mixes, but something about Trader Joe's cinnamon roll blondie bars feels right. It's just adventurous enough of a combination to feel a little too difficult to make from scratch. It's fun to make with your kids and watch a Disney movie — or make with your adult friends who act like kids and watch Sex and the City.
Cookie Butter Spread
Trader Joe's Cookie butter
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $4.49 USD ($6.37 CAD)
I don't know who first looked at a cookie and thought, "What if this was peanut butter?", but they deserve a raise.
If you've never had cookie butter before, get out your passport and get your a** over to America.
There are a lot of ways to get creative with this one. On toast. On apples. On ice cream. The world is your cookie butter oyster.
S'Mores Clusters
Trader Joe's S'Mores clusters
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.99 USD ($5.66 CAD)
S'mores are the biggest pain in the butt. I'm sorry, if I can't make it in a microwave, I'm not interested. Are you telling me I have to scavenge for kindling and get a fire going to have some melted marshmallows?
Also, graham crackers suck. No one likes the huge friggin graham crackers messing up the ratio, and if you do, you like the taste of sawdust, and I'm scared!
The Trader Joe's S'mores clusters have the ratios and textures on lock. It's as satisfying as chewing a milk dud, but with a way more sophisticated flavour palette.
Yes, summer camp is sophisticated.
Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Cake
Trader Joe's Chantilly cream vanilla bean
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $5.49 USD ($7.79 CAD)
Trader Joe's has a solid selection of mini sheet cakes (the carrot cake is great too), but the chantilly cream vanilla bean feels a little more special.
The cake is small enough for one or two to share, so none of it goes to waste. Perfect portion size. If you like a morning pastry with your coffee or a little slice of something sweet after dinner — this is the one.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Trader Joe's cinnamon coffee cake
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $5.99 USD ($8.50 CAD)
A coffee cake that somehow tastes homemade. It's moist, cinnamon-heavy, and perfect with a cup of coffee in bed on a lazy Sunday morning. You will eat the whole thing. And no, you will not regret it.
Strawberry Brioche Waffles
Trader Joe's strawberry brioche waffle
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $4.99 USD ($7.08 CAD)
You don't need to stand in a 45-minute line for Saturday brunch — you can just pop these in the toaster instead. These feel way more luxurious than frozen waffles have any right to be.
The buttery brioche and strawberry filling make these waffles taste like breakfast and dessert at the same time.
Horchata Ice Cream
Trader Joe's Horchata ice cream
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $3.79 USD ($5.38 CAD)
Trader Joe's always has a great revolving door of snacks — but the ice cream section in particular really has some standout show stoppers. It's just a cool flavour I've never seen anywhere else.
Chili & Lime Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's Chili and lime rolled corn tortilla chips.
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.99 USD ($4.24 CAD)
I won't lie, these aren't MY personal fave — but this is definitely a crowd pleaser, so I had to put them on here. I would say this is what I see in other people's pantries the most when I go to friends' houses.
They're kind of like Takis — except they aren't quite as alarmingly neon.
Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls
Trader Joe's organic cinnamon rolls
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $4.99 USD ($7.08 CAD)
These put Pillsbury cinnamon rolls to shame. And that's all I'll say about that.
Joe's O's Peanut Butter Cereal Bars
Trader Joe's Cereal bars
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.99 USD ($4.24 CAD)
I haven't eaten cereal since elementary school, and yet I can't get enough of these Trader Joe's cereal bars. They live in my glove compartment box, and even though I don't have kids, I should. Because I always have snacks in my car and hand wipes in my purse.
If you have kids, get some for them (and then some for yourself).
Chile Spiced Mango
Trader Joe's Chile spiced mango
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.99 USD ($4.24 CAD)
These Mango Chile slices hit that perfect sweet-spicy-salty combo that somehow makes you keep reaching into the bag long after you planned to stop. They're chewy, tangy, and have just enough heat to keep things interesting without setting your mouth on fire.
Fair warning though: what starts as "I'll just try one piece" has a way of turning into an empty bag and absolutely zero regrets.
Sour Jelly Beans
Trader Joe's Sour jelly beans
Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
💰 Price: $2.79 USD ($3.96 CAD)
I saved the best for last. The Trader Joe's sour jelly beans are my absolute #1 pick on this list.
I'm not exaggerating when I say these are completely one-of-a-kind. When it comes to sweet, sour, or savoury — I'm a sour girl. So I think of myself as an expert. It's not aggressive like a warhead, which is great for three seconds and then becomes this gross sweet candy. It's perfectly chewy with sustained sourness and doesn't taste artificial like Jelly Belly's. Someone at the Wonka factory figured this one out.
And if you can't tell, I literally ripped a bag open and ate them on my way home.
And if I've convinced you to make the trip, do not forget to buy one of Trader Joe's iconic canvas tote bags to carry your haul.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.