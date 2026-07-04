Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 3 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

person holding two olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 3 have been revealed.

There is a $15 million jackpot up for grabs in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

If you bought a ticket, you can also win new Maxplus prizes that are worth $100,000 each and even more cash prizes.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxplus prizes, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 3?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 3 are 9, 18, 32, 39, 41, 44 and 50, with 15 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $15 million jackpot.

But two of the Maxplus prizes have been won with tickets sold in B.C., along with thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $5,000 across the country.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on July 7 will offer a $20 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 30?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 30 were 6, 10, 18, 23, 25, 33 and 42. The bonus number was 16.

Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, but one of the Maxplus prizes was won in Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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