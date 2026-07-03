Canadian country star Tommy Hunter dies at 89; hosted long-running TV variety show
Tommy Hunter, a fixture in Canadian living rooms for decades with his long-running CBC TV show, has died at age 89.
His business manager Brian Edwards says the late country star died of natural causes on Thursday.
The London, Ont., native is best known for hosting the music series "The Tommy Hunter Show," which ran from 1965 to 1992.
A well-known musician in his own right, Hunter introduced Canadian audiences to some of the biggest country acts of all time, with his show featuring Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Anne Murray, and even a young Shania Twain, who then went by Eileen.
On top of receiving three Juno Awards and one Gemini Award, Tommy was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and was a member of the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.
Hunter is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.