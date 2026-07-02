Recalls for milk, spices, maple syrup and more products have been issued in Canada recently

You could have these items at home.

shopping cart in aisle of grocery store in canada

Grocery store aisle.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A few product recalls were issued in Canada recently for milk, spice blends, chocolate spread, maple syrup, and other foods.

You might have the affected items in your fridge or pantry.

These recall notices were posted online by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in June.

The federal agency said these warnings are due to Salmonella, undeclared ingredients, pieces of glass and other issues that can affect food safety.

So, here's what you need to know about recent food recalls in Canada.

Lactantia brand UltraPur 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product

carton of recalled Lactantia brand UltraPur 2% M.F. lactose-free dairy product

Recalled Lactantia brand UltraPur 2% M.F. lactose-free dairy product.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A certain Lactantia brand UltraPūr 2% M.F. lactose-free dairy product was recalled due to an overfortification of vitamin A and vitamin D.

It was sold nationally, including at Costco stores in Canada.

The affected product came in a two-litre carton with 0 68200 14854 0 as the UPC and JN 22 2026 as the best-before date.

L'Erabeille and 9227-8712 Quebec Inc. pure maple syrup 

L'Érabeille brand and 9227-8712 Québec Inc. brand pure maple syrup were recalled due to container integrity defects and spoilage.

The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Here are the names, sizes and codes of the recalled items:

  • L'Érabeille pure maple syrup, 540 millilitres
    • UPC 8 74348 00204 8; all lot codes
  • 9227-8712 Québec Inc. pure maple syrup, 540 millilitres
    • UPC 6 27843 72614 2 and 6 27713 37937 9; all lot codes

Allo simonne milk chocolate spread 

Allo simonne brand milk chocolate spread was recalled due to pieces of glass.

It was sold online and in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

The affected products were in the 220 gram size with 6 28347 31004 2 as the UPC, 4-281-25 as the code and 4/27 as the best before date.

Salem Foods ground spices and spice blends

bottle of \u200brecalled Salem Foods ground cardamom

Recalled Salem Foods ground cardamom.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Various Salem Foods brand ground spices and spice blends were recalled because they may contain undeclared wheat, sesame and mustard.

These recalled items were sold nationally.

Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products:

  • cookies spices, 200 grams
    • UPC 8 25685 00240 4; all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
  • ground cardamom, 180 grams
    • UPC 8 25685 00410 1; all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
  • spearmint, 120 grams
    • UPC 8 25685 00420 0; all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label

Ernest Cider sangria cider

Ernest Cider brand sangria cider was recalled due to yeast.

The affected product was sold in Ontario and was the 473 millilitre size with 0 51497 49945 1 as the UPC.

Ernest Cider sangria cider with the following codes were part of this recall:

  • ESC-26-238 10/02/27
  • ESC-26-238 11/02/27

Five Star Shellfish Inc. oysters

Certain Five Star Shellfish Inc. brand oysters were recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The products were sold in Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected items:

  • Malpeque oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 22-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: mix/std
  • Malpeque oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: mix/std
  • Malpeque oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: mix/std
  • Malpeque oysters, 25 count
    • UPC 8 97848 00001 5
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: standard; BB: 22-JULY-26
  • Malpeque oysters, 2.5 pounds
    • UPC 8 97848 00018 3
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: standard; BB: 22-JULY-26
  • Conway Pearls oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 22-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: choice
  • Conway Pearls oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: choice
  • Blackberry oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: choice
  • Gooseberry oysters, 100 count
    • harvest/process date: 22-JUNE-26; shipping date: 23-JUNE-26; harvest location: PEI 1Q; grade: choice

Wu Xian Zhai soybean snacks

Various Wu Xian Zhai brand soybean snacks were recalled due to undeclared wheat and/or egg.

These are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products from the recall in B.C.:

  • five spices flavour, 108 grams
    • UPC 6 924878 900580; all codes where wheat and egg are not declared on the label
  • spicy flavour, 108 grams
    • UPC 6 924878 900573; all codes where wheat and egg are not declared on the label
  • sauce flavour, 100 grams
    • UPC 6 971642 720097; all codes where egg is not declared on the label
  • spicy flavour, 100 grams
    • UPC 6 971642 720080; all codes where egg is not declared on the label

These are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products from the recall in Ontario and Quebec:

  • spicy chicken flavour, 108 grams
    • UPC 6 924878 910022; all codes where wheat and egg are not declared on the label
  • barbeque flavour, 108 grams
    • UPC 6 924878 910015; all codes where wheat and egg are not declared on the label
  • soy sauce flavour, 108 grams
    • UPC 6 924878 900955; all codes where egg is not declared on the label

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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