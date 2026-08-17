Ontario is home to Canada's prettiest town and it's steps from 3 blue-water beaches

It's a dreamy spot to visit this summer.

A person swimming in clear water. Right: A person standing on a street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel far to visit Canada's prettiest town; in fact, you don't even need to leave the province.

This lakeside village has earned the title of the country's prettiest town, and with its beautiful beaches, quaint streets, and breathtaking views, it's easy to see why.

Goderich is a charming community nestled on the shores of Lake Huron, about 2.5 hours from Toronto.

It's a small but picturesque town, complete with cozy shops, delicious eateries, and dreamy shores.

One of Goderich's most unique aspects is its octagon-shaped downtown, known as The Square, which is centred around the courthouse.

Quaint cafes and local boutiques line the streets, offering everything from specialty drinks to home goods and fashion items.

You'll definitely want to stop by Cait's Café for an iced latte and sweet treat, or cool off with a cone from Cravings.

During the summer, the shoreline is the place to be. Goderich boasts three picture-perfect beaches, where you can take a dip in shimmering blue waters.

The Main Beach features soft shores as well as concessions, washrooms, and play equipment. You can relax on the sand while watching the ships drift into the Port of Goderich.

You can also visit St. Christopher's Beach, a shady area with pavilions and play equipment, or Rotary Cove Beach, a sandy and shallow spot with concessions and other amenities.

In addition to its beaches, Goderich is home to attractions such as galleries, an old-school movie theatre, watersports, and cycling.

You can check out the lighthouse, the oldest Canadian light station on Lake Huron, or head to the Huron Historic Gaol, a unique octagonal building that opened in 1841 and served as the County Jail.

You don't want to miss out on a stroll along the Menesetung Bridge, a historic 750-foot-long former railway trestle spanning the Maitland River.

The bridge is said to have some of the best views in Canada and connects to the 3.2 km Tiger Dunlop Trail.

If you're looking for a summer day trip or weekend escape, Canada's prettiest town might be worth a road trip.

Goderich Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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