Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 14 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot
So many MaxPlus prizes have been won.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 14 are available.
With this Lotto Max draw, there is a $40 million jackpot and MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
You can now check your tickets to see if you're a winner.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 14 are 13, 29, 36, 39, 46, 49 and 50, with 1 as the bonus number.
There is no winning ticket, which means nobody is the winner of this $40 million jackpot.
But seven of the MaxPlus prizes have been won with tickets sold in the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on August 18 will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 11 were 9, 26, 35, 39, 43, 44 and 47. The bonus number was 11.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, but four of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes were won in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.