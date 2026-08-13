Costco revealed details about a new store in southern Ontario that could be opening soon

The retailer is hiring for jobs at this warehouse.

red and blue costco wholesale sign on exterior of store in canada

Costco sign.

Prashanth Bala | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is opening a new store in southern Ontario, and you could shop there soon.

The retailer has shared details about where the store is located, which departments it will have, and what jobs are open at the warehouse.

There are many Costco Canada locations in Ontario, including regular warehouses and Business Centres, and a few more could open in the province this year.

A new Costco store is located at 345 Lyons Court in Wasaga Beach, which is near Highway 26 and Mosley Street.

It's close to Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, Clearview, Tiny, and Angus, so if you live or work in the area, you might have seen this warehouse while it was under construction.

Now, there are more details about the Wasaga Beach Costco that you might not know about yet.

There will be meat, produce, and bakery departments in the grocery section at this location, along with a Costco food court after the checkout lanes.

Also, this warehouse will have an electronics department with TVs, laptops, appliances, and more products.

Costco members will have access to a pharmacy, hearing centre, optical lab, and tire centre as well.

The store hours at Ontario locations are between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.

So, you can expect the new warehouse to have the same opening and closing times.

An opening date for the new store hasn't been announced yet, but Costco Canada is now hiring for jobs at the Wasaga Beach warehouse, which means members could be able to shop there soon.

This store will have the usual grocery departments for shoppers, so there are Baker, Bakery Wrapper, Cake Decorator, Stocker, Meat Assistant, Meat Cutter and Service Deli Clerk jobs available.

Positions in other parts of the warehouse are also open, like Cashier Assistant, Food Court Food Service Assistant, Electronics/Major Sales Assistant, Loss Prevention Clerk, Maintenance Assistant, and Member Service Assistant.

Since the Costco in Wasaga Beach will have a pharmacy, hearing centre, optical lab and tire centre, there are specialized jobs too.

That includes Audiologist (Licensed), Optical Student, Optician/Contact Lens Practitioner (Licensed), Pharmacist, Pharmacy Clerk (Certified), Pharmacy Student, Registered Pharmacy Technician, and Tire Installer positions.

Some of the jobs at the Wasaga Beach Costco will pay $20, $21, $22, $27, $29, $33, or $46.15 per hour.

Costco also plans to open another store in southern Ontario soon. The retailer is getting ready for shoppers and hiring for jobs at the new East Windsor Costco warehouse.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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