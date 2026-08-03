A new Costco store is coming to Alberta and the warehouse could open soon

This store is in a unique location!

exterior of costco warehouse in alberta

Costco store in Alberta.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is opening a new store in Alberta that will serve Canadians in two provinces.

You could be able to shop at the warehouse soon because the retailer is already hiring there.

Recently, Costco Canada revealed details like where the store is located, which departments it will have, and what jobs are available at the warehouse now.

So, here's what you need to know about the warehouse in Alberta if you're a Costco member or are thinking about getting a membership.

The new Lloydminster Costco is located at 75 Avenue and 20 Street.

It's a unique place because the city is in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, but the new store will be on the Alberta side of the provincial border.

The closest Costco locations to Lloydminster are in Edmonton and Saskatoon, which are more than two hours away. So, this new warehouse will serve people in nearby cities, towns and communities in both provinces.

There will be the usual meat, fresh produce and bakery departments and a Costco food court at this store.

Gold Star and Executive members will also have access to a pharmacy, optical lab, and tire centre.

The store hours at locations in Alberta are between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday. So, the new warehouse will have the same opening and closing times.

Even though Costco Canada hasn't announced an opening date, the retailer is already hiring for jobs at the Lloydminster store.

So, that means members could be able to shop at the new warehouse soon!

There are jobs in the grocery departments like Baker, Bakery Wrapper, Cake Decorator, Stocker, Meat Assistant, Meat Cutter, and Service Deli Clerk.

Costco has positions in other parts of the store, like Cashier Assistant, Food Service Assistant (Food Court), Electronics/Majors Sales Assistant, Member Service Assistant, Loss Prevention Clerk, and Maintenance Assistant.

Since there will be a pharmacy, optical lab and tire centre at the Lloydminster warehouse, Costco is hiring for Optician/Contact Lens Practitioner (Licensed), Audiologist (Licensed), Pharmacist, Pharmacy Clerk (Certified), Pharmacy Technician, and Tire Installer jobs.

There are more than a dozen Costco locations in Alberta, including warehouses in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Grande Prairie. Costco also has a Business Centre in Edmonton.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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