Costco is opening a new warehouse in Ontario and here's what you need to know

The retailer is already hiring at this store!

exterior of costco store in ontario with red and blue costco wholesale sign

Costco store in Ontario.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Costco warehouse is opening in Ontario soon.

There are some details about where the store is located, which departments it will have, and what jobs are currently available.

Costco Canada has many stores in Ontario, including regular warehouses and specialized Business Centres.

Now that another store is expected to open in the province, here's what you need to know.

If you live or work in the area, you might have seen or heard about a Costco warehouse under construction in Windsor.

The new East Windsor Costco store is on Catherine Street, which is near the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.

There will be the usual meat, fresh produce, and bakery departments at this location, along with a Costco food court.

Costco members will also have access to a pharmacy, optical lab, and tire centre.

The store hours at locations in Ontario are between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday. So, the new warehouse will have the same opening and closing times.

Costco Canada hasn't announced an opening date for the new East Windsor store.

But the retailer is already hiring for jobs at the warehouse, which means members could be able to shop there soon.

There are jobs in the grocery departments like Baker, Bakery Wrapper, Cake Decorator, Stocker, Meat Assistant, Meat Cutter, and Service Deli Clerk.

Costco is also hiring for Cashier Assistant, Food Service Assistant (Food Court), Electronics/Majors Sales Assistant, Member Service Assistant, Loss Prevention Clerk, and Maintenance Assistant positions at the East Windsor store.

Since the warehouse will have a pharmacy, optical lab and tire centre, there are Optician/Contact Lens Practitioner (Licensed), Audiologist (Licensed), Pharmacist, Pharmacy Clerk (Certified), Registered Pharmacy Technician, and Tire Installer jobs as well.

This new store will be the second Costco location in Windsor. There is already a warehouse in the city at 4411 Walker Road.

Earlier this year, Costco opened a Business Centre in Winnipeg, and it's the first business warehouse in the province. The store has items in commercial quantities for businesses, but anyone with a Costco membership can shop there.

Also, near the end of 2025, the wholesale retailer opened the East Gwillimbury Business Centre in Ontario.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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