This weather system will bring up to 25 cm of snow to southern Ontario in the next few days
Lake-effect snow, freezing temperatures, and strong winds are forecast.
Ontario's weather is becoming wintry again, with up to 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast.
Freezing temperatures, wind chills, and strong winds are also expected for southern parts of the province over the next few days.
The Weather Network said that mild and rainy conditions on Monday, March 16, will "quickly" transition to cold and snowy weather.
A cold front will move across southern and eastern Ontario, bringing a mix of spring and winter weather over 24 hours.
Even though it starts with rain showers and temperatures in the low double digits, conditions will "change rapidly" by Monday afternoon.
Then, by the evening on Monday, winter weather will return as temperatures fall and rain transitions to snow.
The "rapidly dropping temperatures" will cause wet surfaces to freeze, so there could be "slick and hazardous conditions" on roads and walkways.
Lake-effect snow will develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay late on Monday and into the overnight hours.
A widespread five to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast from the GTA to Ottawa by the morning on Tuesday, March 17, but snowfall totals will be higher closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through Wednesday, March 18.
Below-freezing temperatures with wind chills into the minus teens are also expected in southern Ontario.
The Weather Network said evening commutes on Tuesday could be impacted by "bursts of heavy snow."
Strong winds between 60 and even more than 80 kilometres an hour are also forecast, which could reduce visibility and make travel difficult on Tuesday. There is the potential for road and school closures.
You're being told to check road conditions before heading out.
Through Wednesday, a widespread 10 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in places near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, including Owen Sound, Kincardine, Hanover and Mitchell.
Other areas in that part of the province, like Goderich, Listowel, Mount Forest, Collingwood, Barrie and Orillia, will get 10 to 15 centimetres.
In the GTA and places just beyond the region, The Weather Network has called for three to five centimetres or five to 10 centimetres of snow.
Places along the shores of Lake Ontario will get less than three centimetres of snow by Wednesday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.