This weather system will bring up to 25 cm of snow to southern Ontario in the next few days

Lake-effect snow, freezing temperatures, and strong winds are forecast.

snow covered street and trees in toronto ontario

Snow-covered street in Toronto.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Ontario's weather is becoming wintry again, with up to 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Freezing temperatures, wind chills, and strong winds are also expected for southern parts of the province over the next few days.

The Weather Network said that mild and rainy conditions on Monday, March 16, will "quickly" transition to cold and snowy weather.

A cold front will move across southern and eastern Ontario, bringing a mix of spring and winter weather over 24 hours.

Even though it starts with rain showers and temperatures in the low double digits, conditions will "change rapidly" by Monday afternoon.

Then, by the evening on Monday, winter weather will return as temperatures fall and rain transitions to snow.

The "rapidly dropping temperatures" will cause wet surfaces to freeze, so there could be "slick and hazardous conditions" on roads and walkways.

Lake-effect snow will develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay late on Monday and into the overnight hours.

A widespread five to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast from the GTA to Ottawa by the morning on Tuesday, March 17, but snowfall totals will be higher closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through Wednesday, March 18.

Below-freezing temperatures with wind chills into the minus teens are also expected in southern Ontario.

The Weather Network said evening commutes on Tuesday could be impacted by "bursts of heavy snow."

Strong winds between 60 and even more than 80 kilometres an hour are also forecast, which could reduce visibility and make travel difficult on Tuesday. There is the potential for road and school closures.

You're being told to check road conditions before heading out.

Through Wednesday, a widespread 10 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in places near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, including Owen Sound, Kincardine, Hanover and Mitchell.

Other areas in that part of the province, like Goderich, Listowel, Mount Forest, Collingwood, Barrie and Orillia, will get 10 to 15 centimetres.

In the GTA and places just beyond the region, The Weather Network has called for three to five centimetres or five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Places along the shores of Lake Ontario will get less than three centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weather
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for more snow and 'very cold' temps this week

Some places could get up to 25 centimetres.

Southern Ontario is forecast to get freezing rain and temperatures near 20 C this week

The icy conditions could impact your commutes.

A burst of snow will bring up to 20 cm to Ontario this week before the cold snap ends

Temperatures will warm up but still be cold enough for "lingering" snow.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for over 20 cm of snow from lake-effect squalls

Even Toronto is going to get snow this week!

These VIA Rail train rides from Toronto take you on dreamy getaways for under $100 round trip

You don't have to blow your budget to enjoy a getaway.

This charming riverside town in Ontario is better than a trip​ to the US, locals say

Leave your passport behind!

I'm a Canadian living in the US and here are the reactions I get every time I tell Americans

Yes, they say these things with a straight face.🇨🇦

I can confirm these 9 Vancouver stereotypes to be 100% true, as an apologetic local

I'll admit — we have our faults.

The 7 types of people you'll meet in Calgary (some stereotypes hold true)

If you're an Albertan reading this — sorry, not sorry.🤷🏼♀️

This tiny hidden gem town on a sparkling lake is one of the 'most charming' in Ontario

It's especially beautiful during the summer.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is the 'perfect' spot for a spring getaway

Spring is just around the bend!

Readers say his dreamy park with silky beaches is the best place they've visited in Ontario

It's a magical spot to spend a day.

If each Canadian city had a dating app profile, here's what they would say

If he references "time" or "money" in the same sentence — he's from Toronto.

Canada's inflation rate fell to 1.8% in February but experts warn it's about to rise again

Don't get used to it.