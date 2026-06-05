We checked prices of 21 snacks at Bulk Barn and compared them to grocery stores in Canada
Some items are actually cheaper at Loblaws. 👀
Bulk Barn has so many snacks that you might expect to save on because you choose how much of a product you get.
But do grocery stores in Canada, like Costco, Walmart and Loblaws, have better prices?
Narcity went to all four stores to check the prices of snacks, including M&M's, mini chocolate chip cookies, Reese's, mixed nuts, Twix, Skittles, plantain chips, sour watermelon candy, and more.
Since prices at Bulk Barn are listed by weight, we broke them down by "price per 100 grams" at Costco, Walmart and Loblaws to compare the costs.
There are some big price differences between Bulk Barn and these grocery stores.
Here's what you need to know about the price comparisons and which stores are the cheapest for these 21 snacks.
M&M's Minis
M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: M&M's Minis at Loblaws.
Bulk Barn has M&M's Minis for $3.79 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 165-gram bag of M&M's Minis for $6.99, which works out to $4.23 per 100 grams.
So, it's $0.44 cheaper per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for this snack.
Swedish Berries
Finnish berries at Bulk Barn. Right: Swedish Berries at Loblaws.
It costs $1.17 per 100 grams for Finnish berries at Bulk Barn.
It cots $5 for a 315-gram bag of Swedish Berries at Loblaws. That price breaks down to $1.58 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has the cheaper cost with a price difference of $0.41 per 100 grams.
Chocolate-covered almonds
Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn. Centre: Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds. Right: President's Choice chocolate-covered almonds.
Bulk Barn has chocolate-covered almonds for $2.43 per 100 grams.
Costco has a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds for $24.99, which works out to a cost of $1.66 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 700-gram bag of President's Choice chocolate-covered almonds for $13.99, which works out to $1.99 per 100 grams.
That means it's $0.77 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland product at Costco and $0.44 cheaper per 100 grams for the President's Choice item at Loblaws.
Peach slices
Peach slices at Bulk Barn. Right: Peach slices at Loblaws.
You can get peach slices for $1.80 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
It costs $5 for a 475-gram tub of peach slices at Loblaws, which breaks down to $1.05 per 100 grams.
This candy is $0.75 cheaper per 100 grams at Loblaws.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Chocolate-covered blueberries. Centre: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Walmart.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for chocolate-covered blueberries.
Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which means you pay $1.64 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $12.78 for a 595-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries. That price breaks down to $2.14 per 100 grams.
It's cheaper to get this product at Costco and Walmart than at Bulk Barn, and the difference between Costco and Bulk Barn is $2.64 per 100 grams!
S'mores clusters
OMG's s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn. Right: Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco.
Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG's clusters in the s'mores flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.
You can get the Kirkland Signature version of the s'mores clusters. It costs $15.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2.13 per 100 grams.
There's a $2.56 difference per 100 grams between the name-brand item at Bulk Barn and the Kirkland Signature version at Costco.
Rolo
Rolo at Bulk Barn. Right: Rolo at Loblaws.
You can get mini Rolo chocolates at Bulk Barn for $4.23 per 100 grams.
It costs $5.50 for four 52-gram rolls of Rolo chocolates at Loblaws, which works out to $2.64 per 100 grams.
There is a $1.59 price difference for this snack, and the cheaper price is at Loblaws.
Reese's Thins
Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn. Centre: Reese's Thins at Walmart. Right: Reese's Thins at Loblaws.
You can get Reese's Thins for $3.79 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
It costs $5.98 for a 165-gram bag of Reese's Thins at Walmart, which works out to $3.62 per 100 grams.
A 165-gram bag of Reese's Thins is $6.99 at Loblaws, which breaks down to a cost of $4.23 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn is more expensive than Walmart by $0.17 per 100 grams, but cheaper than Loblaws by $0.44 per 100 grams.
Sour watermelon slices
Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour watermelon slices at Loblaws.
Bulk Barn has sour watermelon slices for $1.80 per 100 grams.
It costs $5 for a 280-gram bag of sour watermelon slices at Loblaws, which means you pay $1.78 per 100 grams.
This product is only a few cents cheaper per 100 grams at Loblaws.
Hershey's Kisses
Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Walmart.
You can get Hershey's Kisses for $3.24 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
Walmart has a 200-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses for $5.98, which works out to $2.99 per 100 grams.
It's not much cheaper at Walmart, just $0.25 per 100 grams, but you do get the most bang for your buck.
Chocolate pops
Crunch Pops at Bulk Barn. Centre: Maltesers at Walmart. Right: Maltesers at Lobalws.
It costs $3.73 per 100 grams for Crunch Pops at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 165-gram bag of Maltesers, which are a similar snack, for $5.48 at Walmart. That price breaks down to $3.32 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, it costs $11.99 for a 324-gram bag of Maltesers. That price works out to $3.70 per 100 grams.
It's $0.41 cheaper per 100 grams at Walmart and $0.03 cheaper per 100 grams at Loblaws.
Aero Minis
Aero Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: Aero Minis at Loblaws.
It costs $3.95 per 100 grams for Aero Minis at Bulk Barn.
It costs $5.50 for a 135-gram bag of Aero Minis at Loblaws, which works out ot $4.07 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn is cheaper by $0.12 per 100 grams for this product.
Plantain chips
Plantain chips at Bulk Barn. Right: Plantain chips at Loblaws.
It costs $3.24 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for plantain chips.
You can get a 150-gram pack of plantain chips for $9 at Loblaws. That price breaks down to $6 per 100 grams.
So, the product at Bulk Barn is $2.76 cheaper per 100 grams!
Kit Kat
Kit Kat at Bulk Barn. Right: Kit Kat at Loblaws.
You can get mini Kit Kat bars at Bulk Barn for $3.83 per 100 grams.
It costs $7.94 for a pack of four 45-gram Kit Kat bars at Loblaws, which works out to $4.41 per 100 grams.
There's a $0.58 price difference per 100 grams for these products, and the lower price is at Bulk Barn.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Centre: Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
You can get an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies for $15.99 at Costco.
That cost breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.
Walmart has name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies that cost $2.98 for a 156-gram box.
The price works out to $1.91 per 100 grams.
So, it's $0.32 and $0.35 cheaper per 100 grams to get the Bulk Barn product rather than the Costco and Walmart items, respectively.
Chocolate chips
Chocolate chips at Bulk Barn. Right: Chipits chocolate chips at Costco.
It costs $2.23 per 10 grams at Bulk Barn for chocolate chips.
It costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag of name-brand Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. That means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.
You get more bang for your buck at Costco because the price breaks down to $0.78 cheaper per 100 grams.
Mixed nuts
Mixed nuts at Bulk Barn. Centre: Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco. Right: President's Choice mixed nuts at Loblaws.
It costs $3.30 per 100 grams for mixed nuts at Bulk Barn.
It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco, which works out to $1.99 per 100 grams.
It costs $29.99 for a 1.13-kilogram tub of President's Choice mixed nuts at Loblaws, which breaks down to $2.65 per 100 grams.
That means you pay $1.31 less per 100 grams for Costco's Kirkland Signature product and $0.65 less per 100 grams for the President's Choice item at Loblaws.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Centre: Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Loblaws.
It costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.
You can get an 800-gram bag of peanut M&M's for $18.99 at Loblaws. That price breaks down to $2.37 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, you can get a 345-gram bag of peanut M&M's for $10.18, which works out to $2.95 per 100 grams.
Only Costco has a cheaper cost per 100 grams than Bulk Barn. The products at Loblaws and Walmart are more expensive.
Skittles
Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: Skittles at Loblaws.
It costs $3.22 per 100 grams for Skittles at Bulk Barn.
Loblaws has a 320-gram bag for $6.49, which breaks down to a cost of $2.02 per 100 grams.
You pay $1.20 less per 100 grams at Loblaws than at Bulk Barn.
Reese's Minis
Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn. Centre: Reese's Minis at Walmart. Right: Reese's Minis at Loblaws.
Bulk Barn has Reese's mini peanut butter cups for $3.29 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
At Walmart, it costs $14.98 for an 800-gram bag of Reese's Minis. That means you pay $1.87 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has an 800-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $16.99, which works out to $2.12 per 100 grams.
Both Walmart and Loblaws have a better value for this product than Bulk Barn, and the prices are $1.42 and $1.17 cheaper per 100 grams, respectively.
Twix
Twix at Bulk Barn. Right: Twix at Loblaws.
You can get Twix bars at Bulk Barn for $3.90 per 100 grams.
It costs $5.99 for a 200-gram pack of Twix bars at Loblaws, which means you pay $2.99 per 100 grams.
This product is $0.91 cheaper per 100 grams at Loblaws.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.