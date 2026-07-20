Ontario has a mini Venice with winding waterways and European charm
It's a magical spot for a summer escape.
You don't need a flight to Italy to get a little Venetian charm. This Ontario destination is lined with sparkling waterways and historic streets that look like they belong in another world, offering that "old-world Europe" feeling without leaving the province.
Just about three hours from Toronto, the destination is a popular warm-weather escape thanks to its mix of natural beauty, waterfront views, and small-town appeal.
With its glimmering channels and scenic bridges, the area has even earned the nickname the "Venice of America."
The Thousand Islands is a breathtaking region that stretches along the border of southeastern Ontario and northern New York, where sparkling waters meet charming communities and stunning natural scenery.
Despite its name, the destination is made up of almost 1,900 islands scattered throughout the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
The area is filled with character, from historic waterfront towns to its pirate, castle, and Prohibition-era history.
While it may not be Venice, its winding waterways, island views, and picturesque communities create a beautiful spot for a getaway without a flight.
You can wander through charming towns like Gananoque and Brockville, where you'll find historic streets, unique shops, waterfront patios, and scenic parks.
Kingston offers its own dose of old-world charm, with its beautiful architecture, lively downtown, waterfront attractions, and past as Canada's first capital.
Whether you're cruising between islands, swimming in the clear waters, paddling along the river, hiking scenic trails, or exploring beneath the surface while scuba diving, the Thousand Islands offers countless ways to enjoy the outdoors during the summer months.
You won't want to miss out on a boat trip to Boldt Castle, an enchanting palace that looks like it belongs in a storybook. Since it's located in New York State, Canadian visitors will need a passport to experience this fairytale-like landmark.
You can also take a cruise to Singer Castle, another beautiful castle that's said to be "one of the magnificent castles in the 1000 Islands."
Beyond its shining waterways, the region is packed with things to discover, including theatre performances, scenic trails, sandy beaches, museums, art galleries, and even shipwrecks.
If you're looking for a summer staycation, the "Venice of America" offers endless charm without a pricey flight.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.