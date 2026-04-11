Ontario is home to the 'Venice of America' and it's a hidden oasis with sparkling waterways

You don't need to get on a plane to explore this place.

A person sitting on a dock by the water. Right: A castle with a garden.

A destination in Ontario. Right: A castle near Ontario.

@stephanievisconti | Instagram, @luvanurse443 | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to fly to Italy to get a little taste of Venice. This Ontario destination boasts sparkling waterways and old-world streets, and it will whisk you away to another world, no plane ticket required.

Situated three hours from Toronto, the region is a popular summer escape, offering natural beauty and unique attractions.

It's even been dubbed the "Venice of America" for its shimmering channels and water views.

The Thousand Islands is a scenic paradise nestled along the border between southeastern Ontario and northern New York.

Despite its name, it's actually home to nearly 1,900 islands scattered across the waters of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. The area is dotted with quaint towns and lively riverfront communities, as well as a rich history filled with tales of pirates and Prohibition-era bootleggers.

It may not be Italy, but its waterways and communities make it a dreamy getaway destination.

You can explore charming towns such as Gananoque and Brockville, where you'll find historic streets and sites, cozy local shops, waterfront patios, and picturesque parks.

You'll also want to stop by Kingston, an old-world city that was once the capital of Canada. The area is home to historic tours, a lively main street, events, attractions, and more.

The Thousand Islands boasts endless outdoor experiences, from cruises to swimming, paddling, hiking, and scuba diving.

One highlight is Boldt Castle, a majestic palace on an island that looks like it was plucked from a fairytale. You'll need to bring your passport to visit this spot, as it's in New York State.

The region also boasts theatre, trails, beaches, museums, galleries, and shipwrecks, so you won't run out of things to do.

If you're looking for somewhere new to explore, the "Venice of America" is just a road trip away.

Visit 1000 Islands website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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