5 things that made growing up in Ottawa so different from any other Canadian city
If you know, you know: Ottawa edition 👀
I moved abroad earlier this year, and while I've been loving life in Japan so far, I'm really glad that I grew up in Ottawa — for so many reasons.
Every Canadian city has its own quirks and charm, but I think the capital has a personality that's a little different from anywhere else in the country.
Here are a few things that made growing up in Ottawa feel distinct from the rest of the country, that only locals will get.
Ottawa felt important but overlooked at the same time
Ottawa is the capital of Canada, so people know about it, of course.
Parliament is there, major political events happen there, and it’s one of the most recognizable cities in the country.
But at the same time, it still feels overshadowed by the bigger cultural hubs just a few hours away.
Ever since moving abroad, whenever I tell people I’m from Canada, the response is almost always, “Oh, Toronto?” or "Montreal?”
And every time, I jump in with, "Actually, I'm from Ottawa!”
Not that it's a bad thing — but I’ve definitely noticed that Ottawa isn't usually the first city people think of when they picture Canada.
It kind of exists in this weird middle ground where it’s important on paper (and to a lot of people), but still feels relatively underrated.
I'm sure people from smaller or overlooked cities probably understand that feeling too.
Growing up around government and politics felt totally normal
People always say that Ottawa is a government city, and honestly, they’re not wrong.
If you grew up there, hearing people talk about government jobs, elections, and politics in general was just a normal part of life.
There was a good chance someone's parent worked for the government, or that you’d eventually end up doing a co-op placement connected to it in some way.
And because Parliament is right downtown, protests and demonstrations were a regular thing to see.
I can’t even count how many random days I’d be walking through downtown Ottawa and suddenly realize there was a big protest happening nearby.
There's definitely a strong culture of activism in the city, and people aren't afraid to show up and make themselves heard when it counts.
Then there were the classic school trips to Parliament Hill, which felt pretty normal growing up — even though it’s not something every Canadian kid gets to experience.
Shawarma is Ottawa's unofficial food identity
Every Canadian city or region seems to have a food it’s known for. Quebec has poutine, the East Coast is known for seafood, and Toronto has an endless amount of great food spots.
But Ottawa? Ottawa runs on shawarma.
Honestly, there are so many amazing cuisines and restaurants across the city, but shawarma still ended up as the main character anyway.
There's a spot (or three) on practically every corner in Ottawa, and everyone has their personal favourite.
And if you ever didn’t know what to eat, shawarma was always there for you.
Late-night runs, giant platters, garlic sauce, potatoes — it’s genuinely such a huge part of Ottawa food culture.
Safe to say getting a shawarma is high on my to-do list next time I’m back in the city.
Crossing into another province casually was totally normal
For some Canadians, going to another province might feel like a big trip.
But if you grew up in Ottawa, heading over to Quebec could be as casual as walking across the Alexandra Bridge on a random weekday.
I still remember walking across that bridge for my Grade 6 grad trip to the Museum of History — or the Museum of Civilization, if you grew up calling it that — and feeling like it was this massive journey.
I also loved how close Gatineau Park was when I was growing up, and hiking there with family and friends became a pretty regular thing for me, even into adulthood.
And being right on the border meant that French felt more present in everyday life, too.
Even if you weren’t fully bilingual, you still heard French constantly and had opportunities to use it in day-to-day life while working, shopping, or just spending time across the river.
As someone who spent years taking French in school, I always appreciated getting to practice it a little more in real life.
Plus, I think it’s really cool that Ottawa gives you easy access to two very different vibes without needing to travel super far.
Ottawa winters turned everyone into winter activity people
I’m not even a huge winter person, but I have to admit that Ottawa really makes the most of the season. Considering the fact that winter feels like it lasts forever there, I guess it has to.
Luckily, growing up in Ottawa meant being surrounded by quintessential Canadian winter activities.
Not only did we get tons of snow and cold weather, but there was also always something to do with it.
If you lived up in Ottawa, chances are you skated on the Rideau Canal at least once every winter. And of course, no canal trip felt complete without grabbing a BeaverTail afterward.
Then there’s Winterlude, skiing, tubing, snowshoeing, and trips to the sugar bush for maple taffy.
Even Gatineau Park becomes a fun winter destination once the snow hits.
Living abroad made me appreciate Ottawa even more
Ottawa might not always be the first Canadian city people think of, but growing up there came with a lot of experiences that felt very specific to the city.
And moving abroad has definitely made me appreciate those little things even more.
So while I’m loving this new chapter of my life, I know I’ll always have a soft spot for my hometown.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.