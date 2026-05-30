I'm an Ottawa local and here's my ranking of the best neighbourhoods in the city
And what to do in each. 🔎🗺️
I’ve lived all over Ottawa throughout my life — from growing up in Hunt Club, to spending my teen years in Barrhaven, living downtown, and eventually moving back to Ottawa South.
And beyond the places I personally lived, I've spent a lot of time exploring everywhere from Orléans to Kanata and pretty much every neighbourhood in between.
So, while this definitely isn't an official ranking based on things like cost of living or raising a family — these are the Ottawa neighbourhoods that stand out to me most for overall vibe, walkability, food, activities, accessibility, and just having things to do.
If someone asked me where they should spend time while visiting Ottawa, these are the four neighbourhoods I’d mention first.
1. The Glebe & Old Ottawa South
I’ve always loved the Glebe and Old Ottawa South areas, especially during the summertime when I can walk down Bank Street.
You could spend an entire day exploring the neighbourhood — grabbing coffee, stopping at local stores, wandering through side streets, window shopping, and ending the day sitting by the Rideau Canal.
Then, food-wise, there are so many options packed into the area.
Between The Belmont, Thr33’s Co Snack Bar, cafés, pubs, brunch spots, and bakeries, you're guaranteed to find somewhere good to stop.
House of TARG being nearby is another bonus because I can always get behind pierogies and arcade games.
And you can't talk about the Glebe without mentioning Lansdowne.
Whether you're grabbing a bite, going to a sports game or concert, or checking out the outdoor farmer's market, there’s usually something going on around there.
I’m also a huge sucker for the annual Great Glebe Garage Sale.
Even if I don’t buy anything, I still love walking around the neighbourhood during it because the whole area feels so lively.
Beyond all the food spots and things to do, one of the best parts about the Glebe is how connected it feels to the rest of the city.
You can head straight down Bank Street into Centretown, so it's super easy to bounce between both areas.
2. Centretown
Speaking of Centretown, it easily deserves a spot on this list, too.
When I lived in the Sandy Hill/Lowertown area, I always found myself walking over to Centretown whenever I wanted something to do.
There’s such a good mix of restaurants, parks, nightlife, shopping, and local spots all within walking distance of each other.
For food, there are honestly too many good spots to name, but Whalesbone is one of my personal favourites, and both of my aunts are obsessed with Hugo Taco.
Then there’s Elgin Street, which has no shortage of things to do.
You’ve got classic Ottawa staples like Elgin Street Diner, tons of coffee shops, patios, and if you're into bars, spots like The Standard, MacLaren's, and Happy Fish are right there.
The Museum of Nature is close by, too. It's one of my favourite museums in the city, and when I lived downtown, I’d pop in on Thursday evenings sometimes when admission was free.
Centretown also has some really good vintage shopping spots.
Places like Ragtime Vintage and Bellwethers Vintage are always fun to browse around in, even if I’m “just looking” (which usually turns into buying something).
Overall, Centretown is walkable, well-connected, and close to so many other fun parts of the city.
3. Little Italy
Little Italy is the third Ottawa neighbourhood that I’ve really enjoyed over the years.
Some of my earliest memories there are going to Preston Street as a kid to watch the bike races.
Preston itself is super easy to explore, and the surrounding area has just as much to do.
Obviously, there’s amazing Italian food everywhere, but there are also pubs, cafés, sandwich shops, desserts, and tons of other great food nearby, too.
Plus, Chinatown being close means you're never far from pho, dumplings, noodles, bubble tea, and beyond.
Another major bonus is that the LRT runs through the area now, which makes it way easier to get around the city... assuming the train is cooperating that day.
Convenience aside, I especially love Little Italy in the summertime.
With Italian Week, the Tulip Festival, Dow's Lake, patios everywhere, comedy shows, and festivals, there’s always a good reason to spend time around.
And if you like being outdoors, the Arboretum is right there, and it's one of the prettiest spots in Ottawa for a picnic.
4. Alta Vista & Mooney’s Bay
I know I'm probably biased because I grew up in Ottawa South, but I genuinely think the Alta Vista/Mooney’s Bay area is awesome.
Before moving abroad, I lived near Billings Bridge, and it was such a convenient neighbourhood.
I could walk to groceries, Walmart, cafés, fast food spots, restaurants, and pretty much everything else I needed without going very far.
Billings Bridge is also a good transit spot if you need buses, and the LRT stations like Walkley and Mooney's Bay nearby make it easier to get around the city.
The Rideau River pathway near Billings was one of my favourite parts of the area since it connected to local parks like Vincent Massey, Strathcona, and Hogs Back — you could even bike all the way downtown.
Then there's Mooney’s Bay nearby, too.
I'm not someone who goes swimming there, but I do love hanging out by the beach, going for walks, having picnics, and just enjoying the vibes.
The Alta Vista food scene is pretty solid as well.
When I lived nearby, I had easy access to pizza, burgers, shawarma, dessert spots, and Tim Hortons for my steeped tea runs.
You can also cross the Billings Bridge for easy access to Old Ottawa South, and many of the other areas I mentioned earlier on this list.
Every part of Ottawa feels a little different
There are quite a few other Ottawa neighbourhoods that could’ve made this ranking, but these are the ones I personally find myself recommending (and enjoying) most often.
Safe to say I’ll definitely be revisiting all of them once I'm back in the city.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.