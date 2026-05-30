Ontario has a tiny German village that looks like a summer storybook
It's a charming hidden gem.
You can find a little piece of Europe right here in Ontario. This little village with German heritage is a dreamy hidden gem, and it's full of summer magic.
Situated in the rolling countryside of Grey County, the small but quaint village dates back to the 1800s and offers old-world buildings, historic charm, and small-town vibes.
Neustadt is a dreamy spot for a summer day trip. Established by German settlers, the community is known as one of the "prettiest towns in Ontario" and will whisk you away to another world.
The small main street is dotted with several local shops to explore. A stop at Granny's General Store is a must, where you'll find everything from sweet treats and fresh-baked goods to old-fashioned charm and classic general-store finds.
You can also pop into spots like the European-inspired gift boutique Atelier 522 and the local eatery Noah's Inn Fish & Chips.
You don't want to miss out on a trip to Neustadt Springs Brewery. Established in 1859, the brewery, now Neustadt Springs, is considered the "oldest operating original brewery building in Ontario" and is located on "one of the finest sources of pure spring water in all of Canada," according to the website.
The venue has a historic taproom and patio where you can sip brews, as well as tours on weekends that take you to the underground caverns and spring.
You can also wander along the town's Trail of Dreams, a creekside walkway dotted with whimsical touches and unexpected little installations that add to the magic.
If you're up for more exploring, the nearby Sulphur Spring Conservation Area is worth a stop, home to a naturally cold sulphur spring along with peaceful, scenic hiking trails.
With its European-inspired charm and historic storefronts, Neustadt feels like one of Ontario's most enchanting hidden gems.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.