These are the best weekend getaways in Ontario, according to Narcity readers
Pack your bags!
Craving a weekend escape? Ontario offers endless spots for a mini vacation, and it can be hard to decide which places are worth visiting.
We asked readers to name their favourite Ontario getaways, and these charming spots were some of the recommendations.
From sunny beach towns to dreamy resorts, these destinations offer things like picturesque streets, cozy cafes, and plenty of local charm.
These are seven dreamy weekend escapes in Ontario, chosen by locals themselves.
Ottawa
Why you need to go: For a weekend full of culture, adventure, and incredible eats, Ottawa is the place to go.
Canada's capital offers a mix of museums, art galleries, parks, shopping and more. Highlights include the National Gallery of Canada and the Rideau Canal, offering history and scenic views.
No visit is complete without stopping at Parliament Hill, where guided tours are available at no cost.
For food and nightlife, the ByWard Market boasts restaurants, bars, and unique local shops.
Whether you prefer boutique hotels, cozy Airbnbs, or full-service stays, Ottawa has plenty of options for a memorable weekend escape.
Deerhurst Resort
Why you need to go: If you're dreaming of a Muskoka getaway, locals say Deerhurst is worth visiting.
The lakefront resort is a year-round escape located in Ontario's scenic Cottage Country.
Set on 760 acres, there's no shortage of things to do during your stay. You can get totally pampered at the resort's spa, or splash in the lake and swimming pools.
The destination also boasts picturesque trails, golf, onsite dining, and events such as concerts and themed brunches.
During the winter, Deerhurst transforms into a snowy escape with ice skating, skiing, and snowmobiling.
You can also venture outside of the resort to visit nearby attractions and cute towns like Huntsville.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why you need to go: Readers say this dreamy village is perfect for a relaxing weekend getaway. With charming streets, quaint boutiques and a historic feel, it's an ideal spot to relax and soak in the scenery.
Set among rolling vineyards, Niagara-on-the-Lake was made for a winery-hopping adventure. The area is filled with wineries offering tastings, food and experiences.
Throughout the year, the town offers unique events, from the Icewine Festival to the Peach Festival and live theatre.
You can stroll along the old-world streets, enjoying the European charm and popping into the local stores.
You'll also find plenty of places to stay, including boutique hotels, inns and spas that make the whole experience feel extra special.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism Website
Tobermory
Why you need to go: If turquoise waters, charming harbours, and breathtaking scenery are your idea of a perfect escape, Tobermory is worth adding to your bucket list.
Perched on the sparkling Georgian Bay, this quaint town has the feel of a Mediterranean getaway, with crystal-clear water and limestone shores.
Its cozy harbour is full of charm, lined with sun-filled patios, classic fish-and-chip spots, ice cream shops, and candy stores to explore.
Tobermory is also a gateway to nature experiences, sitting near two national parks with turquoise beaches and dramatic vistas.
Iconic landmarks like the Grotto and Flowerpot Island offer unforgettable adventures, with the Grotto drawing visitors for its "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs overlooking Georgian Bay," according to Explore the Bruce.
You can also visit Indian Head Cove, a dreamy beach known for its crystal waters and Greek Island feel.
Goderich
Why you need to go: Tucked along the sparkling shoreline of Lake Huron, this underrated Ontario town is brimming with charm.
Known as "Canada's Prettiest Town," it's a beautiful spot to escape the city and enjoy some peaceful vibes.
The warmer months offer lively patios, golden stretches of sand, ice cream cones, and iced lattes.
The town features three scenic beaches, each with its own feel, where you can relax on sandy shores and soak up some sun.
You'll want to stay late to catch one of Goderich's iconic sunsets, which paint the sky with vibrant hues.
In town, you'll find a historic core filled with charming boutiques and local shops dotted around its octagonal layout. It's the perfect place for window shopping and enjoying local treats at cafes.
Beyond the beach, there's no shortage of things to do, from cultural festivals and live theatre to museums, markets and galleries, and lakeside parks.
Elora
Why you need to go: Just over an hour from Toronto, Elora feels like a little slice of Europe right in Ontario, making it an ideal spot for a dreamy escape without a plane ride.
Called "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is home to limestone buildings, cozy cafes, and old-world streets.
You can spend your days exploring boutique shops, digging into local fare, and taking in views of the stunning gorge.
If you're feeling fancy, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa is perched above a waterfall and offers a spa, rooftop pool and hot tub, plus a multi-level restaurant with breathtaking vistas.
In the summer, the Elora Quarry is a must-visit, featuring emerald waters, limestone cliffs, and a small sandy beach where you can take a refreshing dip.
The winter transforms the village into a postcard-worthy Christmas town, with shimmering lights and a cozy market.
Bala
Why you need to go: Tucked in the heart of Muskoka, this quaint lakeside town is a serene escape for anyone seeking peaceful scenery and small-town charm.
You can troll along the waterfront, enjoy a coffee at a cafe, or wander through local shops and boutiques.
The town also offers cultural stops like the Red Canoe Gallery and Bala's Museum with Memories of Lucy Maud Montgomery, where you can learn about the famed author's time in the area.
Known as Ontario's "Cranberry Capital," Bala comes alive in the fall with cranberry-themed events and seasonal festivities that celebrate the region's harvest.
You can even take part in the annual Cranberry Plunge, which involves wading through a bog of red berries.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.