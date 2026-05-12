Ontario's summer forecast calls for warm temperatures but some places will be cooler
It won't be a hot summer for the entire province.
A national summer forecast has revealed what the season will be like across Canada.
There are details about Ontario's weather, including which areas will be warmer than normal and which places will have cooler temperatures.
In this new 2026 summer weather forecast, the Old Farmer's Almanac said most of the country is expected to have a warm summer.
But some places, including parts of Ontario, are likely to have cooler weather because of mixed temperature patterns.
Also, "widespread heat" and above-seasonal temperatures are forecast in July and August in most of southern Canada, but that might not be enough to make it a warmer-than-normal summer in parts of Ontario.
Ontario's summer forecast varies across the province with warm temperatures, cooler weather, dry conditions and rainfall expected throughout the season.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there will be warm and dry weather this summer in the northernmost parts of the province near Hudson Bay.
Some parts of northern Ontario, like Thunder Bay, Timmins, Dryden, Kenora, Geraldton and nearby cities and towns, will be warm and rainy during the season.
The weather is forecast to be cool and rainy in central and southern Ontario, including Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Toronto, the GTA, Niagara Falls and Windsor.
But the easternmost parts of the region, including Ottawa, Cornwall and Brockville, will be warm and rainy this summer, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.