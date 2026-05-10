This quaint town near Toronto with rolling hills and lilac-lined paths feels like a storybook

It's the cutest spot for a day trip.

A person standing in a small town. Right: A person walking down a trail.

A lilac festival in Ontario.

@tashcook_ | Instagram, @chezshayna | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've been dreaming of a cute spring day trip, you'll want to plan a visit to this hidden gem town near Toronto.

Nestled amidst rolling hills, the village has major storybook vibes and is even prettier in spring, when its trails are filled with fragrant lilac blooms.

Just about an hour and a half from Toronto, the small town of Warkworth comes alive each spring with its signature celebration of blooms.

From May 30 to 31, 2026, the town will once again host the Warkworth Lilac Festival, a weekend dedicated to all things lilac.

You can wander through tunnels of dreamy purple flowers along the Millennium Lilac Trail and breathe in the sweet smell of spring.

According to the festival website, "Many rare and beautiful lilacs of unique varieties have been planted strategically in beds along the trail turning it into a showcase of lilacs for all to delight in."

The scenic walking route itself is part of the experience. The Ontario Trails Council describes the 2.6-kilometre path as one that "offers a panoramic picture of the surrounding tree-covered drumlins, forests, uplands, and valleys."

In total, there are 83 different varieties of lilacs in bloom along the trail, filling the air with a soft, floral fragrance as you explore.

Beyond the flowers, the festival brings the community together with local vendors, live music, food, family-friendly activities, and more.

There's also plenty of charm to be found in the surrounding village. You can browse small local shops or stop into cozy cafes like K Okay Café & Roasters and Jeannine's Backtalk Cafe for a coffee break between strolls.

With fragrant blooms, scenic trails, and an enchanting small-town setting, this lilac-filled weekend makes for an easy spring escape from Toronto.

Warkworth Lilac Festival

Price: Free

When: May 30 to 31, 2026, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 40 Main St., Warkworth, ON

Warkworth Lilac Festival website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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