This quaint town near Toronto with rolling hills and lilac-lined paths feels like a storybook
It's the cutest spot for a day trip.
If you've been dreaming of a cute spring day trip, you'll want to plan a visit to this hidden gem town near Toronto.
Nestled amidst rolling hills, the village has major storybook vibes and is even prettier in spring, when its trails are filled with fragrant lilac blooms.
Just about an hour and a half from Toronto, the small town of Warkworth comes alive each spring with its signature celebration of blooms.
From May 30 to 31, 2026, the town will once again host the Warkworth Lilac Festival, a weekend dedicated to all things lilac.
You can wander through tunnels of dreamy purple flowers along the Millennium Lilac Trail and breathe in the sweet smell of spring.
According to the festival website, "Many rare and beautiful lilacs of unique varieties have been planted strategically in beds along the trail turning it into a showcase of lilacs for all to delight in."
The scenic walking route itself is part of the experience. The Ontario Trails Council describes the 2.6-kilometre path as one that "offers a panoramic picture of the surrounding tree-covered drumlins, forests, uplands, and valleys."
In total, there are 83 different varieties of lilacs in bloom along the trail, filling the air with a soft, floral fragrance as you explore.
Beyond the flowers, the festival brings the community together with local vendors, live music, food, family-friendly activities, and more.
There's also plenty of charm to be found in the surrounding village. You can browse small local shops or stop into cozy cafes like K Okay Café & Roasters and Jeannine's Backtalk Cafe for a coffee break between strolls.
With fragrant blooms, scenic trails, and an enchanting small-town setting, this lilac-filled weekend makes for an easy spring escape from Toronto.
Warkworth Lilac Festival
Price: Free
When: May 30 to 31, 2026, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 40 Main St., Warkworth, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.