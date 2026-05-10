The 'Grand Canyon of Canada' has towering waterfalls and 'spa-like' hot springs
Here's why you need to add it to your travel bucket list. ⛰️
Have you always wanted to visit the Grand Canyon? As it turns out, you don't have to leave Canada to find sweeping vistas, deep valleys and majestic cliffsides worthy of your next adventure.
The True North is home to a national park with its very own "Grand Canyon," and it's a bucket list experience you'll want to have on your radar.
Located in the remote Northwest Territories is Nahanni National Park Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site encompassing 30,000 square kilometres, where you'll find earth-shaking cascades, incredible hiking opportunities and an untouched natural beauty that few travellers get to see.
The park is framed by four towering canyons, which rise on either side of the South Nahanni River (which has been called Canada's most epic waterway) and are frequently referred to as the "Grand Canyon of Canada."
Nahanni National Park Reserve is considered a paradise for those looking for remote wilderness. Visitors here are welcomed by the Dehcho First Nations, whose ancestors have called the land home for centuries.
There are plenty of ways to explore the park and connect with its rugged nature. Visitors can paddle on the park's wild rivers, which offer a combination of white water and cultural experience.
The Nahanni River, known by the Dehcho Dene people as Nahʔą Dehé, is a beautiful spot to explore. River trips in the park can be extensive -- according to Parks Canada, a river trip from Virginia Falls (a common starting point) will take 7-10 days, while a river trip from the park's Rabbitkettle Lake will take 10-14 days.
Paddling is also the only way to reach the park's secluded hot springs. The Kraus Hotsprings offer stunning mountain views, set right along the South Nahanni River's edge. Parks Canada says you can enjoy a "spa-like" hot-cold cycle by alternating between the hot waters of the spring and the cold waters of the river.
The secret oasis is only accessible via the Nahanni River, a multi-week paddle trail that takes you along the park's canyons.
Parks Canada recommends that anyone travelling without a guide have highly developed whitewater paddling skills, self-rescue skills, and extensive experience travelling and camping in remote wilderness. Otherwise, it's recommended that visitors travel with a park-licensed outfitter or guiding company.
On the flip side, you can also see the park from the sky -- flightseeing is considered to be one of the best ways to experience Nahanni National Park.
Tours are available from B.C., Yukon or the Northwest Territories, stopping at Virginia Falls, where Parks Canada Heritage Interpreters greet visitors and lead them on a guided walk to a falls viewpoint. Visitors will also get aerial views of the park's lakes and valleys, and land for on-the-ground photo ops.
According to Parks Canada, most visitors travel to the park by chartered floatplanes, which are available in regional communities, including Fort Simpson and Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, Muncho Lake in British Columbia, and Watson Lake, Yukon.
Parks Canada also offers a list of air charter companies and river trip outfitters that they recommend booking with.
Now is an especially great time to visit Canada's national parks, thanks to the Canada Strong Pass.
The pass allows for free admission for all visitors to all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada from June 19 to September 7, 2026.
No entry pass or ticket is required to visit locations that are open during the free admission period.
While Parks Canada locations in northern Canada (such as Nahanni National Park Reserve) don’t normally charge admission fees, during the Canada Strong Pass periods, Parks Canada will offer a 25 percent discount on overnight backcountry fees at select northern parks.
Nahanni National Park Reserve
Address: Nahanni National Park, NWT
Why You Need To Go: This incredible park reserve in the Northwest Territories is a must-visit. With sprawling mountain views and its very own hot spring, the park is absolutely worth the trek to Canada's north.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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