Ontario is home to a mini Grand Canyon and it's a breathtaking spot to explore
You don't need to travel to Arizona for stunning canyon views.
Who says you have to travel to the American Southwest for epic canyon views? This Ontario destination is like a mini Grand Canyon that you can enjoy without even leaving the province.
Its towering cliffs, rugged trails, and sweeping vistas make it feel like an adventure straight out of Arizona.
Ouimet Canyon, nestled in Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park near Thunder Bay, is a stunning gem worth exploring.
According to Destination Ontario, it's "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon," boasting a 150-metre-wide gorge with cliffs that drop 100 metres to the canyon floor.
You can explore the 1-kilometre loop trail, which winds over a bridge and leads to two lookout platforms perched atop the canyon rim.
Connected by a scenic boardwalk, the platforms provide sweeping views of the gorge and surrounding wilderness.
Ouimet Canyon is also home to a rare arctic plant environment, typically found more than 1,000 kilometres to the north.
Keep your binoculars handy! The canyon is a great spot for birdwatchers. Sections of the elevated boardwalk bring you close to the forest canopy, where you can spot and hear a variety of birds.
While you're in the area, you can make a stop at Eagle Canyon Adventures, where you can walk across Canada's longest suspension footbridge.
Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park is closed during the winter months and will reopen on May 15, 2026.
While you can't visit just yet, it's never too soon to start planning a trip to Canada's version of the Grand Canyon.
Ouimet Canyon
Price: $12.25 + day use fee
When: May 15, 2026, to October 30, 2026
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
