Ontario is home to a mini Grand Canyon and it's a breathtaking spot to explore

You don't need to travel to Arizona for stunning canyon views.

A canyon with trees. Right: People looking over a canyon.

A natural wonder in Ontario.

Russ Heinl | Dreamstime, @adventureswith.bs | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Who says you have to travel to the American Southwest for epic canyon views? This Ontario destination is like a mini Grand Canyon that you can enjoy without even leaving the province.

Its towering cliffs, rugged trails, and sweeping vistas make it feel like an adventure straight out of Arizona.

Ouimet Canyon, nestled in Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park near Thunder Bay, is a stunning gem worth exploring.

According to Destination Ontario, it's "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon," boasting a 150-metre-wide gorge with cliffs that drop 100 metres to the canyon floor.

You can explore the 1-kilometre loop trail, which winds over a bridge and leads to two lookout platforms perched atop the canyon rim.

Connected by a scenic boardwalk, the platforms provide sweeping views of the gorge and surrounding wilderness.

Ouimet Canyon is also home to a rare arctic plant environment, typically found more than 1,000 kilometres to the north.

Keep your binoculars handy! The canyon is a great spot for birdwatchers. Sections of the elevated boardwalk bring you close to the forest canopy, where you can spot and hear a variety of birds.

While you're in the area, you can make a stop at Eagle Canyon Adventures, where you can walk across Canada's longest suspension footbridge.

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park is closed during the winter months and will reopen on May 15, 2026.

While you can't visit just yet, it's never too soon to start planning a trip to Canada's version of the Grand Canyon.

Ouimet Canyon

Price: $12.25 + day use fee

When: May 15, 2026, to October 30, 2026

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ouimet canyonontario natural wondersontario parksgrand canyon
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This Ontario spot is 'Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon' and it's stunning in the fall

It's like an autumn trip to Arizona.

The 'Grand Canyon of the East' is a road trip from Toronto and it's a breathtaking fall gem

No plane ticket needed.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails

It's beautiful during the fall.

10 stunning Ontario getaways that are way 'better' than a trip to the US

Leave your passport behind!

Ontario's weather forecast for February reveals that there'll be snowstorms on these days

February will be one of the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in Ontario! 🥶❄️

This little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your 2026 travel plans

You might get refused entry, if you don't check this. 👇✈️

'Schitt's Creek' icon Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71

O'Hara was born in Toronto in 1954.

'Big daddy' Mark Carney has gone viral worldwide after doing the Heated Rivalry 'leg thing'

It's raised questions about Canada's level of "media training." 💀

Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay you up to $109,000 to travel and work from home

This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺

One of BC's 'best places to live' is this dreamy little seaside city with charming streets

This fairytale-like place will make you want to pack up and move. ✨

5 beautiful small towns in BC that are cheaper to live in than Vancouver

All the beauty of B.C., without the city price tag.

9 food recalls issued in Canada recently for beef burgers, Pizza Pops, baby food, and more

Chocolates sold at Costco were recalled in January.

BC's weather forecast for February 2026 is out and revealed when to expect snow

Here's when to bring out the shovel!