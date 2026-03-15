This charming riverside town in Ontario is better than a trip to the US, locals say
Leave your passport behind!
You don't have to cross the border to enjoy an incredible getaway. This charming small town near Toronto offers a dreamy escape that proves you can have an amazing trip without heading to the U.S.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to name Ontario destinations that are better than visiting the U.S. Among the suggestions in the comments, this picturesque town came up as one of the places locals say is well worth experiencing.
With its historic streets and strong German heritage, the downtown has a storybook atmosphere that feels straight out of Europe.
Located just over an hour from Toronto, St. Jacobs is a charming riverside village to visit for a day or weekend escape.
The community dates back to the early 1800s and was originally settled by people of German heritage, which helped shape the character and culture that still defines the town today.
There's a lot to experience in the village, no matter the season. You can stroll through the charming downtown, where historic buildings line the streets and independent boutiques, galleries, and specialty shops await.
Foodies will have lots to look forward to as well. The village is known for its cozy bakeries, cafés, and local eateries where you can enjoy freshly baked goods, homemade treats, and drinks while soaking in the small-town atmosphere.
If you're interested in arts and culture, you can catch a performance at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse, which hosts a variety of theatre productions throughout the year. You can also explore the St. Jacobs Art Walk, a self-guided route through the village that highlights public art, murals, and creative installations.
For a unique experience, visitors can ride the Waterloo Central Railway, a heritage train that travels through the countryside surrounding the village. The scenic trips offer a relaxing way to see farmland, small communities, and rural landscapes from a vintage passenger car.
Just outside the village, you'll find one of the region's biggest attractions: the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market. Open year-round on select days, it's the largest of its kind in Canada and features hundreds of vendors selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts and artisan products.
While you're in the area, you can also explore the nearby Mill Race Trail, a scenic walking path along the Conestogo River that's perfect for a peaceful stroll or bike ride.
The village is known for its connection to the local Mennonite community, and it's not unusual to spot horse-drawn buggies on the surrounding country roads, adding to the region's unique character.
If you're hoping for a getaway that rivals a U.S. trip, locals say this Ontario town might be an even better option.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.