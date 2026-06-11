Toronto police officer shot in exchange of gunfire has died, chief confirms
Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says an officer who was shot this morning has died, as police search for a suspect potentially linked to other shootings, including one at the U.S. consulate in March.
Demkiw says Const. Marc Pinizzotto, 43, was shot while conducting a search warrant in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives.
Pinizzotto, who was with the police force for 18 years, was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital where he died.
Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell says Pinizzotto was in a "high-risk takedown" when he was shot.
Demkiw says the initial search warrant was one of several conducted this morning, and pertained to multiple shootings including one at the U.S. consulate in Toronto in March.
Demkiw says police are searching for a 19-year-old male suspect, while another suspect is in hospital being treated for injuries.
U.S. ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra had confirmed the death earlier in the day at an unrelated press conference.
Hoekstra said the shooting may be "linked to an investigation in the United States."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.
By Elissa Mendes and Rianna Lim | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.