16 products I will always buy at Dollarama because they're high-quality and affordable

Why spend more when you don't have to? 💰

A wall filled with gift bags with various designs on them. Right: A shopping cart with four items in it.

Gift bags at Dollarama. Right: A shopping cart with items at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

When I need something for my kitchen, stationery, party supplies or everyday household items, Dollarama is usually my first stop.

The discount store has an impressive selection of items that genuinely hold up in quality, and honestly, some of them are just as good as what you'd find at a pricier store.

Not every item is a winner, but I've shopped there long enough to know exactly what I'll be coming back for.

Here are the 16 products I will always buy at Dollarama.

Parchment paper 

Long tubes on a store shelf that say unbleached parchment paper on them.

Parchment paper at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I use parchment every single day, whether I'm heating something up in the toaster oven, cooking dinner or baking. I've been buying this one from Dollarama for years and refuse to get it anywhere else. It's oven-safe, non-stick and works perfectly for just about anything.

Compost bags

Brown and green boxes with a garbage bin on the front and a label that reads compostable kitchen organics bags.

Compost bags at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Just like garbage bags, compost bags are one of those items I hate spending money on, so I always get mine at Dollarama.

They fit a standard small countertop compost bin perfectly, and at $4 for 20 bags, that works out to just $0.20 per bag.

Nonstick cookie sheets

A large grey rectangle with a label that says Betty Crocker nonstick cookie sheet.

A baking sheet at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I get most of my baking ware from Dollarama because the prices are a fraction of what you'd pay elsewhere. These nonstick cookie sheets are a great find, and the size options are impressive. The store also carries round cake pans, loaf pans, and muffin pans, so you can build out a full baking collection without spending much at all.

Hand sanitizer

A clear container in a pink bag with the label reading hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I like having a bottle of hand sanitizer in my purse and another in my car, so I stock up whenever I can. I recently found this Paul Frank sanitizer at my local Dollarama in Victoria.

It's supposedly a dupe for the more expensive Touchland hand sanitizer, and for $2.50 a bottle, it's absolutely worth trying.

Bag clips

A bag filled with blue and red bag clips.

Bag clips at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I hate stale chips or crackers, so bag clips are a non-negotiable in my house. These Dollarama ones are great; I use them to seal just about any opened bag, whether it's snacks, freezer items or anything that can't be resealed. They come in handy constantly, and I genuinely recommend keeping a few of these around.

Magnetic memo pad

A hand holding two memo pads.

Magnetic memo pad at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I love making to-do lists and grocery lists; if I can turn it into a list, I will (yes, I'm a Virgo). That means I go through notepads quickly, which is why these magnetic ones from Dollarama are a staple in my house. I stick them straight on the fridge so they're always within reach when I need to jot something down.

Coffee filters 

Clear bags with red and green labels that say coffee filters on them.

Coffee filters at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I drink a lot of coffee, which means I go through a lot of filters. These ones at Dollarama come in a pack of 100 for just $2.50, a great price for something that gets thrown out the moment the coffee is brewed.

Toilet cleaner

Blue and white bottles on a store shelf.

Lysol toilet cleaner at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Nobody enjoys spending money on cleaning supplies, which is exactly why Dollarama should be your first stop for them. I always stock up on everything I need there, including this Lysol toilet cleaner. These name-brand cleaning products are cheaper at Dollarama than at other stores.

Rubber gloves

A blue and yellow bag with blue rubber gloves inside.

Reuseable gloves at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I stock up on rubber gloves at Dollarama whenever I need them, right alongside my cleaning supplies. Not every brand there has impressed me, but these blue Arm & Hammer gloves have been consistently reliable. They're durable, comfortable to wear and haven't let me down yet.

Citronella candles 

A strawberry shaped citronella candle.

A citronella candle at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Mosquito season is the worst, and every summer I head straight to Dollarama to stock up on citronella products. This summer, the store has candles in these cute fruit-shaped bowls, which means they double as a pretty patio table accessory while keeping bugs away.

Hair tools

A hand holding a package with a comb inside it.

A comb at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dollarama's beauty section has a surprisingly good selection of hair tools. I regularly pick up hair clips, hair ties and combs there. The store also carries hair brushes, styling products and even heatless curlers, making it a great one-stop shop for hair accessories

Spice jars 

Silver containers on a store shelf.

Spice jars at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Since I enjoy cooking, I like an organized spice drawer, and these spice jars from Dollarama are perfect for that. I like that they're small enough to fit in a kitchen drawer, and they have a see-through glass container so you can see how much is left inside.

Body wash

Two white bottles with a blue label that says Nivea.

Nivea body wash at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

The Dollarama beauty aisle is always well stocked with a variety of body washes, and whenever I spot a brand like Nivea or Dove, I can't help but grab a bottle. Finding name-brand body wash at Dollarama prices is a win; you're getting the same products you'd pay more for at a drugstore or grocery store.

Ice cube tray

A hand holding a white ice cube tray with cover.

An ice cube tray at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Now that it's summer, I'm going through ice very quickly, and I love that this Dollarama ice cube tray comes with a cover to keep everything clean in the freezer. Having a toddler has also given me a whole new appreciation for ice cube trays; I use them to freeze purees and even leftover tomato paste when I open a can and only need a small amount.

Lint rollers

Blue, white and red lint rollers hanging on a store shelf.

Lint rollers at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

A lint roller is one of those everyday essentials I always like to have on hand because you never know when you'll need one. I find it especially useful in the winter when I'm wearing more black sweaters or dress coats, where lint, fur and hair show up instantly.

These Dollarama lint rollers are honestly some of the best I've used, and at just $1.25 each, stocking up is a no-brainer.

Gift bags

A bag with a bear on it.

Gift bag at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you're shopping for gift bags anywhere other than Dollarama, you're doing it wrong. Gift bags are one of those items that shouldn't cost much (in my opinion), and yet I've noticed they can get pricey even at stores like Walmart.

At Dollarama, prices vary by size, but nothing goes over $5. From birthday bags to seasonal designs, I always find exactly what I need.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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