Canada's fall forecast reveals which days it will be snowy in these provinces

You might see the first snow of the season before November.

person walking on path in toronto next to tree with orange leaves during snowfall. right: montreal street with melting snow on sidewalk

Person in Toronto during snowfall. Right: Snowy Montreal street.

Juan Rojas | Unsplash, Nathan Marko Markarian | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This fall forecast has called for a cooler-than-normal season in some places.

Canada's weather is going to be a little wintry during autumn, with snow and chilly temperatures in a few provinces.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac released a 2026 fall weather forecast, which revealed what the season will be like in provinces and territories.

Canada is expected to have a milder fall overall this year, but cooler weather will dominate the season in some parts of the country.

Also, most provinces and territories will get above-average precipitation during autumn, and fall precipitation can include snow.

Some places are forecast to see the first snow of the season before November, so here's what you need to know.

In southern parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, there will be a few rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures, from October 8 to October 20.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast this fall said to expect rain and snow showers in western parts of the region between October 15 and October 21. Temperatures are forecast to be chilly that week.

Also, rain and snow showers are in the forecast from October 11 to October 17 for eastern parts of the province, including Ottawa.

In southern Quebec, there will be chilly temperatures, along with rain and snow showers, from October 11 to October 17. That includes Montreal, Quebec City and nearby places.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Yukon and Northwest Territories are forecast to get snow showers in both September and October this year.

READ NEXT: Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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