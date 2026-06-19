Canada's summer forecast reveals which parts of the season will be hottest

One province seems to be the country's hot spot! ☀️

people in toronto park with cn tower and skyline in background. right: bench and docks on water at lake in banff

Toronto park. Right: Lake in Banff.

James Thomas | Unsplash, Nataliia Kvitovska | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This summer forecast has everything you need to know about the season.

That includes when Canada's weather will be the hottest in each province.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac dropped the national summer forecast that revealed most of the country is expected to have a warm summer this year.

But some parts of Canada are likely to have mixed temperature patterns with cooler weather throughout the season.

So, if you're wondering when the weather will be warmest in your province, here's what you need to know.

B.C.'s summer forecast said the season will be warmer than normal with above-normal rainfall.

The warmest part of the summer in the province will be during early August.

In Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, summer is forecast to be both warmer and wetter than usual.

The hottest periods will be in late June and early to mid-August across the region.

The summer forecast said Ontario's weather will be cooler than normal in the eastern parts of the province and warmer in the western parts of the province.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the hottest periods of the summer in Ontario will be during late June and early July.

Quebec's summer season is forecast to be warmer than usual, with below-normal rainfall in the eastern parts of the province and above-normal rainfall in the western parts of the province.

The hottest parts of summer will be in late June, early and late July, and mid-August. Quebec has more stretches of warmth than any other province.

In New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland, summer will be cooler and wetter than normal.

The warmest periods of the season will be in late June and late July across the region.

READ NEXT: Canada's summer forecast says most places will be warmer than normal except for these spots

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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