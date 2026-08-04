This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians
The payment date is coming up.
Canada Disability Benefit payments for August are going out soon.
Some eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from the government with this federal benefit.
It's one of the monthly government payments issued by Service Canada through direct deposits and cheques.
You might be expecting your first payment this month, or receiving another monthly installment of the federal benefit.
So, here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit, including the August payment date.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit provides financial support to people with disabilities who are between the ages of 18 and 64.
Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the disability tax credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
You're not automatically enrolled in this program once you meet the eligibility requirements.
You have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit. Then, if you qualify for payments, you'll start receiving payments the month after your application is approved.
How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?
Payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have working income, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving the benefit.
The maximum payment amount you can receive from the Canada Disability Benefit is $204.20 per month. That works out to a maximum of $2,450.40 for the entire 2026-27 benefit year.
If you recently applied and were approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, you could be eligible to get retroactive payments from when Service Canada received your application, but not for any months you were eligible before June 2025.
When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, August 20, 2026.
Payments are issued on the third Thursday of each month. But with the way the calendar is set up for August, this payment date seems a bit later than previous months.
How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?
You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments as a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque that's mailed to you.
If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can contact Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and mail it or drop it off at a Service Canada office.
You might not get an August payment if your total Canada Disability Benefit amount from July 2026 to June 2027 is $240 or less. The payment you received in July of $240 or less was your lump sum payment for the entire benefit year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.