TSB investigating after two planes crashed in mid-air in Chilliwack, B.C.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after two planes collided in mid-air near Chilliwack, B.C., in the province's Fraser Valley.
The board says in a statement that an investigation team is being deployed to the area near Chilliwack Airport after two Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into each other on Monday.
The statement did not disclose any other information, but Garry Atkins with the Chilliwack Airport says one of the aircraft carrying two occupants was able to safely land at the airport.
He says the second plane became submerged in a quarry lagoon and that one person was reported to be on board.
BC Emergency Health Services says in an email that paramedics were called to the area of Wolfe Road and Schweyey Road around 5:14 p.m. Monday, and no patients were taken to hospital.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chilliwack is about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.
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